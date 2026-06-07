Ashanti Minister Claims Progress in KATH Strike Talks

Talks between Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene and health worker union leaders on Sunday raised hopes of ending a two-day strike at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, though no formal agreement had been publicly announced as of Sunday evening.

Patients seeking care at the hospital had been left stranded since Saturday, 6 June, after doctors declared an indefinite strike over the two-week suspension of the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo, by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh. Nurses and midwives joined the action from 8:00 a.m. on Sunday in solidarity, describing the suspension as unnecessary and warning it did nothing to resolve the facility’s longstanding operational pressures.

The minister met representatives of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA), the Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), and leaders of nurses and midwives. He told reporters after the meeting that discussions had yielded a positive outcome, but said union leaders would first brief their members before issuing any public statement.

No timeline for a return to work had been given by Sunday evening.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) separately directed KADA to immediately call off the strike and summoned all parties to a hearing on 10 June 2026, noting that the strike notice did not comply with Ghana’s labour laws.

Beyond the CEO’s reinstatement, doctors are also demanding clear policies from the KATH Board on managing situations where emergency capacity is exceeded, and firm timelines from the Health Ministry for the operationalisation of Sewua Hospital and Afari Military Hospital.

Amoakohene said Sunday’s discussions also addressed long-term plans to decongest KATH, including accelerating the operationalisation of hospitals at Afari, Trede, Oforikrom, and Sewua in the Ashanti Region. The Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service and other health officials attended the meeting.

The suspension of Dr Baidoo followed KATH management’s decision on 3 June to temporarily halt emergency admissions due to severe congestion, a move the minister said was contrary to a directive issued by President John Dramani Mahama. Union leaders disputed that framing, arguing the CEO did not act alone but as part of a broader strategy agreed with regional health authorities to manage the crisis.

The Health Minister and the KATH Board had not publicly responded to the unions’ reinstatement demand as of Sunday evening.