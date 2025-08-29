Ashanti Minister Calls for Unified Anti-Galamsey Strategy

Ghana’s fight against illegal mining requires coordinated action rather than scattered enforcement efforts that undermine effectiveness, the Ashanti Regional Minister warned this week.

Dr. Frank Amoakohene backed recent decisions to withdraw the Inspector-General of Police’s Anti-Galamsey task force, arguing that multiple competing teams have weakened rather than strengthened enforcement operations across mining communities.

The minister outlined how current approaches involve separate groups operating under different agencies without proper coordination. The Lands Ministry runs NAIMOS operations while police maintain independent teams, creating overlapping jurisdictions that confuse enforcement efforts.

Amoakohene posted on social media that these fragmented operations often bypass local government officials who legally head district security councils. The lack of coordination has enabled complaints about harassment and extortion to emerge from affected communities.

The regional minister stressed that no single agency possesses sufficient resources or authority to tackle illegal mining effectively. He called for establishing unified teams that include government agencies, security forces, traditional leaders and local authorities working together.

Ghana’s illegal mining crisis has persisted despite years of enforcement operations that have generated significant publicity but limited long-term success. Multiple task forces often operate in the same areas without sharing intelligence or coordinating their activities.

Local government officials frequently learn about anti-galamsey operations in their districts through media reports rather than advance coordination. This disconnect has created tensions between central government agencies and district assemblies responsible for local security.

Traditional leaders have expressed frustration with enforcement teams that enter their communities without consulting local authorities or explaining their mandates. Such approaches have sometimes generated resistance rather than cooperation from affected populations.

Amoakohene’s intervention reflects growing recognition that Ghana’s anti-galamsey efforts need fundamental restructuring to achieve meaningful results. Previous campaigns have achieved temporary disruptions but failed to establish lasting solutions to illegal mining activities.

The minister’s call for inclusive coordination comes as environmental damage from galamsey continues affecting water bodies and agricultural lands across Ghana’s mining regions, particularly in Ashanti and other gold-producing areas.