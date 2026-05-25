Ashanti Communities Back GoldBod Cooperative Mining Survey

Communities in the Amansie Central and Adansi North districts of the Ashanti Region have backed a Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) geological survey to map mineralised zones for responsible cooperative mining.

The survey, undertaken by the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), is expected to underpin small-scale mining, create jobs and promote sustainable mineral development across the affected communities. At a stakeholder engagement, assembly members from the beneficiary areas described the intervention as timely and transformative and pledged their commitment to its success.

The project forms part of GoldBod’s mandate to reinvest up to 30 per cent of its surplus into the licensed artisanal and small-scale mining sector, from which it purchases most of Ghana’s gold. Beyond funding the survey, GoldBod is expected to supply mining equipment, technical assistance and guaranteed market access to encourage responsible practices.

Assembly members said earlier efforts to secure backing from private mining companies had produced little, making the state-supported initiative a fresh source of hope. They said structured cooperative mining backed by public institutions had long been an aspiration in the area.

A delegation from GoldBod and the GGSA later paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Biribiwomanmu, Nana Kusi Frimpong Kotobiri II, who welcomed the project. The Chief recalled that previous community-led mining investments had ended in heavy financial losses due to inadequate technical and institutional support, and expressed confidence the new intervention would create jobs and open fresh opportunities for the youth.

The delegation also briefed Ashanti Regional Minister Frank Amoakohene on the readiness of residents in Adomanu, Abedwum, Odumase, Akrukeri, Achiase and Biribiwomanmu to take part. Mr Amoakohene commended GoldBod and the GGSA, while stressing the need to integrate land reclamation and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) into the project.

He said initiatives combining youth employment, responsible mining and social amenities aligned with the Government’s development vision, adding that cooperative mining remained a priority under President John Dramani Mahama. GoldBod’s support for community mining forms part of a broader strategy to formalise the small-scale sector, improve livelihoods and strengthen responsible gold production nationwide.