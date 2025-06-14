Ashaiman NDC In Shock As Chairman Shaddad Jallo Dies Suddenly

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lost a key grassroots figure. Shaddad Umar Jallo, the Ashaiman Constituency Chairman and a prominent member of the party’s National Zongo Caucus Coordinating Team, has died.

He reportedly passed away on Saturday afternoon, June 14, 2025, at East Legon after suddenly complaining of ill health. While the exact cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed, close family sources suspect high blood pressure may have been a contributing factor.

Jallo, who was serving his second term as constituency chairman, played a pivotal role in the NDC’s 2024 electoral campaign. He was instrumental in drastically reducing the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) vote share in Ashaiman, almost halving their 2020 performance.

Beyond Ashaiman, Jallo traveled extensively as part of the National Zongo Caucus coordinating team, helping galvanize support for the NDC across key communities nationwide.

However, his final days were reportedly clouded by disappointments. A close family member, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed, “Shaddad Umar Jallo died an unhappy man. Despite his sacrifices to return the party to power, he regretted no one from Ashaiman Constituency has received any significant appointment in the Mahama led administration despite promises prior to the elections. “He spoke of that pain often”, the source iterated.

This portal can confirm that his body has been transported to Akatamanso in the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency. Burial arrangements are underway, with interment scheduled for 9:AM Sunday, June 15, 2025, in accordance with Islamic rites.

He left behind a wife and 8 children.