Ashaiman MP Moves to Rebuild Dilapidated Public Toilets

The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Hon. Ernest Norgbey, has announced plans to redesign and reconstruct dilapidated public toilet facilities across the constituency.

According to him, the current state of some public places of convenience does not reflect the status of Ashaiman, stressing that the constituency deserves hygienic and befitting sanitation facilities.

Hon. Ernest Norgbey made this known during a tour of selected public toilet facilities in the area, where he expressed concern over the poor sanitary conditions and the deteriorated state of the structures.

He indicated that discussions are ongoing with the Municipal Chief Executive to demolish facilities that are beyond repair and reconstruct them to meet acceptable standards suitable for the constituency.

The Ashaiman MP further revealed that boreholes will be sited at locations where access to water remains a challenge, to ensure constant water supply and promote cleanliness at the facilities.

Story By: Rebecca Lartey