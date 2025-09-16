Ashaiman Installs a Chief After 16 Years

For the first time in 16 years, Ashaiman has a substantive chief. Nii Anan Amui Adjor III, who had acted as regent since 2009, was on Monday enstooled as the traditional ruler of the municipality in a colourful ceremony that brought together chiefs, security chiefs, religious leaders, market women, and queen mothers.

The installation, performed by the Amuiwe clan, ended years of regency following the death of the late chief, Nii Amui II. It was marked by drumming, dancing, and the display of rich customs that drew thousands of residents.

In his maiden remarks, Nii Anan Amui Adjor III commended the Ghana Police Service for reducing crime in Ashaiman despite limited resources. He appealed to the Inspector-General of Police to deploy more personnel and logistics to the municipality to sustain security and improve the community’s image.

“We will work hand in hand with the police, the tribal heads, and the people of Ashaiman to completely tackle crime and enhance the image of our community,” he said.

The Council of Tribal Chiefs pledged allegiance to the new leader. The Chief of the Shai State in Ashaiman, Nene Tetteh Amponsah, said the installation would accelerate growth:

“This is a great day for Ashaiman. Now that we have a substantive chief, development will be fast-tracked. On behalf of the Shai people, I pledge our full allegiance and support.”

The Ewe Chief, Torgbe Dika Ahoto, also pledged support, describing the day as one of joy and unity:

“We are happy to see unity restored in Ashaiman. My people and I pledge our total support to work hand in hand with our new chief for peace and development.”

Police officials present at the ceremony promised stronger collaboration with the traditional authority to keep Ashaiman safe. The event was also graced by Muslim leaders, Christian clergy, market women, and queen mothers, who pledged their support and prayers for the new chief.

Residents hailed the enstoolment as a turning point for Ashaiman, which has grown into a major commercial hub but has long struggled with its image. Many believe Nii Anan Amui Adjor III’s leadership will unify the community and fast-track development.