Ashaiman Highway Streetlights Restored After Decade-Long Darkness

Streetlights along the Ashaiman highway have been restored after more than ten years of inactivity, following an intervention by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo and the Energy Minister.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Freeman Tsekpo, disclosed that the streetlights developed faults in 2016 and had remained non-functional for over a decade. He described the restoration as a significant step toward improving visibility and enhancing security along the busy stretch.

Mr. Tsekpo expressed gratitude to President John Mahama, through whose intervention the project was made possible. He noted that the reinstatement of the lights is expected to boost safety for motorists, traders and residents who ply the highway at night.

Beyond the highway, the MCE revealed that the Assembly has also taken delivery of additional streetlights earmarked for installation in inner communities within the municipality. He assured residents that these areas will soon benefit from improved lighting as part of broader efforts to strengthen security.

Mr. Tsekpo further appealed to residents to desist from dumping refuse into drains, particularly during rainfall, warning that the practice contributes significantly to flooding in the municipality. He called for collective responsibility and community cooperation to sustain development gains in Ashaiman.

Story By: Rebecca Lartey