Ashaiman Court Convicts Two Women For Assaulting And Obstructing Public Officer

The Ashaiman District Court has convicted two women after they pleaded guilty to charges of assault and obstruction of a public officer.

The convicts, Sandra Anum and Priscilla Fosu, were arraigned before the court on January 14, 2026, at about 9:30 a.m. Sandra Anum was charged with assault on a public officer, while Priscilla Fosu faced a charge of obstruction of a public officer.

Presiding over the case, His Worship Derrick Parden Eshun, Esq., read the facts and charges to the accused persons. Both pleaded guilty to the offences.

Based on their own pleas, the court convicted them and sentenced each to a fine of 40 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢480, or three months’ imprisonment in default.

In addition, the court ordered both convicts to pay GH¢1,000 each as compensation to the complainant.

The court further directed the accused persons to pay a one-year levy to the Assembly and to enter a bond to be of good behaviour for a period of 12 months. The two women paid all imposed fines and charges and were subsequently released from custody.

Story By Rebecca Lartey