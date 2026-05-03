Asesewa Residents Demand Roads, Water Alongside New Market

Residents and traditional leaders in Asesewa have seized the sod-cutting of a new 24-hour economy market to press President John Dramani Mahama on deteriorating roads and a water crisis they say will hollow out the project’s benefits if left unaddressed.

Nene Offei Ta Gbaja, the Divisional Chief of Asesewa who represented Konor of Manya Krobo Traditional Area Nene Sakite II at Friday’s ceremony, welcomed the market but made clear the district has more pressing needs.

“The road network in Upper Manya District is something you have to take a look at so that we can make meaningful use of the 24-hour economy market when completed,” he said.

He also drew attention to a longstanding water injustice affecting communities in the district. Water drawn from Upper Manya Krobo sources is piped directly to Koforidua, the Eastern Region capital, while the communities providing that water have no pipeline access of their own.

President Mahama responded directly to both concerns at the ceremony. On water, he acknowledged that the existing Kpong water project sent supply straight to Koforidua without serving communities along the route, and pledged to complete a long-delayed water supply system for Asesewa and surrounding towns. On roads, he committed to incorporating feeder road improvements in the district into the broader market project.

The new market facility will include 100 lockable stores, 150 open stores, a police station, a fire station, a clinic, 36 warehouses, a women’s bank and a kindergarten for the children of market women. It forms part of a nationwide programme to construct modern markets across all 261 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in Ghana.

Mahama said Asesewa’s market has historical significance dating to 1935, describing it as a trading centre once prominent enough to feature in primary school textbooks, but one whose infrastructure stagnated from the 1970s onwards. He said the new facility was intended to restore that commercial identity.