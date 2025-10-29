Asemko Whistleblower Hounded by Police Under Influence, While Attackers Roam Free

Two prominent family heads from Asemko in the Ahanta Traditional Area have petitioned former President John Dramani Mahama and several state institutions over what they describe as a brutal, lawless, and deadly attack led by one Seth Nkrumah — an incident that left homes burned, property destroyed, and a resident dead.

The petition, jointly signed by Mr. Peter Essien, Ebusuapanyin (Head of the Ntwea Royal Family, Asemko), and Philip Paintsil, Stool Head of Asemko, accused Seth Nkrumah and a group of armed men of invading the community, terrorizing residents, and setting large portions of the town ablaze.

According to the petition, nearly 80 percent of the Asemko community was destroyed in the rampage, including homes and fishing canoes along the coastline. The assault, they said, degenerated into a violent clash that claimed the life of one John Abban and left several others seriously injured.

The family heads insisted that the violence could have been prevented if security agencies had acted on their earlier warnings. They claim to have informed both the Western Regional Police Command and the Regional Security Council about the growing threats from Seth Nkrumah and his alleged thugs, but their concerns were “ignored,” paving the way for the bloodshed and destruction that followed.

The petitioners further allege that the attack was orchestrated by thugs loyal to the self-styled Chief of Butre, who goes by the stool name Nana Agya Butsia X — a title they maintain has no recognition within the Ahanta Traditional Council’s official records.

In a surprising twist, the petitioners say that instead of arresting the real perpetrators, the police have turned their attention to members of the legitimate Agyebu Yanke Tsia Royal Ntwea family, detaining them in connection with the deaths of John Abban and another man, Kwaku Nuba — both of whom, they insist, were thugs aligned with the impostor chief.

Ebusuapanyin Peter Essien, who has become a whistleblower in the case, accused the police of attempting to shield the true offenders while persecuting innocent family members. He described the actions of the police as a “clear miscarriage of justice,” designed to deflect attention from their own failure to prevent the violence despite repeated warnings.

In his petition to President Mahama and Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Mr. Essien detailed what he called “criminal atrocities committed under the watchful eyes of the police,” lamenting that no arrests have been made against the actual attackers. He said Asemko has been left in ruins, with hundreds of residents displaced and livelihoods destroyed.

The petitioners also accused Ahanta West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Ebenezer Aidoo, of complicity in the unrest, alleging that his actions and silence emboldened Seth Nkrumah and his supporters. They described the MCE’s conduct as “a serious breach of public trust and security,” saying it undermines peace and good governance in the municipality.

Copies of the petition were submitted to key state offices, including the President, Attorney General, Inspector-General of Police, Chief Justice, Minister of Defence, Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau, and the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Others copied include the Western Regional Minister, the Ahanta West MCE, the Western Regional House of Chiefs, and the Ghana Police Council.

Attached to the petition is a search report from the Ahanta Traditional Council registry, confirming that there is no record of any Nana Agya Butsia X — the name allegedly used by Seth Nkrumah to assert false traditional authority.

The family heads are therefore demanding an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the conduct of the police, the MCE, and the alleged perpetrators. They warn that “justice delayed is justice denied,” urging national authorities to act swiftly to restore peace and justice to the troubled Asemko community.