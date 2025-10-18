Asare Claims GPL Goalkeeper Award With Flawless September Display

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has been named the Ghana Premier League Goalkeeper of the Month for September, capping off a flawless run that saw him keep three consecutive clean sheets while helping the Phobians solidify their position among the league’s top contenders.

The 33-year-old shot-stopper enjoyed a perfect month, recording clean sheets in all three matches, the best defensive record among all goalkeepers during the period. His performances included two clean sheets at home and one away, as Hearts secured two victories and a draw, scoring twice while conceding nothing throughout September.

Asare’s commanding presence between the posts, sharp reflexes, and effective communication with his defensive line have been instrumental in Hearts of Oak’s solid start to the campaign. His consistency has helped lift Hearts to fifth place on the Ghana Premier League table after Matchday five, reaffirming the club’s ambitions to challenge for honors this season.

The award came after Asare beat out strong competition from three other nominees selected by the Ex-Goalkeepers Union. Abdul Ganiu Mohammed of Karela United kept two clean sheets and conceded just one goal in three matches, helping his team remain unbeaten. Lawrence Osei of Heart of Lions also impressed with two clean sheets while conceding only one goal, contributing to his club’s perfect record for the month. Kwame Aziz of Vision FC earned recognition with two clean sheets in September.

What sets Asare apart isn’t just his domestic form. His standout performances have earned him recognition at the national level, with Black Stars coach Otto Addo declaring him Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper following impressive performances in World Cup qualifiers. That endorsement marks a significant milestone for the experienced shot-stopper, whose leadership qualities and technical abilities have made him indispensable for both club and country.

Asare joined Hearts of Oak on July 24, 2024, signing a contract that runs through June 30, 2026. His arrival has proven transformative for the Phobians’ defense, bringing experience and stability to a position that often determines championship aspirations in Ghana’s top flight.

The Ex-Goalkeepers Union presented Asare with a special prize package that includes a pair of gloves, a branded towel, water bottles, and a T-shirt to celebrate his achievement. While the prizes might seem modest, the recognition carries significant weight within Ghana’s football community, acknowledging excellence in a position that often receives less attention than goalscoring exploits.

Recently, Asare received a guard of honor from his Hearts of Oak teammates during training at Pobiman following his return from Black Stars duty, where he helped Ghana qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani explained the gesture, stating they wanted to acknowledge and recognize his contribution toward Ghana’s World Cup qualification.

The goalkeeper’s form represents a remarkable resurgence for someone who’s been plying his trade in Ghana’s domestic league for years. Born on July 13, 1992, Asare has now earned seven caps for the Black Stars, with his recent performances suggesting those numbers will continue climbing.

For Hearts of Oak, having their goalkeeper performing at such a high level provides a psychological advantage. When a team knows they have a reliable last line of defense, it breeds confidence throughout the squad. Players commit to attacking moves with greater freedom, knowing mistakes won’t necessarily prove fatal with Asare guarding the net.

The 2025-26 Ghana Premier League season started on September 12, 2025, with Bibiani Gold Stars entering as defending champions after winning their first title in the 2024-25 season. The league consists of 18 teams, with Hearts of Oak among several traditional powerhouses hoping to reclaim supremacy from the upstart champions.

Hearts coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has previously stated that having Asare starring for the Black Stars is a big plus for the club, emphasizing they prepared him to the best of their ability to produce at the national team level. That philosophy reflects a mature approach from Hearts’ management, recognizing that national team exposure raises the profile of both player and club.

September’s clean sweep represents just the beginning of what Hearts of Oak hope will be a sustained run toward silverware. With Asare’s current form showing no signs of deterioration, the Phobians possess one of the league’s most crucial assets in their quest for championship glory.

The goalkeeper’s journey from domestic journeyman to Black Stars first choice and GPL award winner offers inspiration for players across Ghana’s football landscape. Sometimes excellence isn’t about flashy moves or spectacular goals but about consistent, reliable performances that build the foundation for team success.

Whether Asare can maintain this zero-goals-conceded streak remains uncertain, but his September performances have set a standard that will challenge every striker facing Hearts of Oak this season. For now, he’s the man to beat in Ghana’s goalkeeping hierarchy, and the Goalkeeper of the Month award represents tangible recognition of his commanding presence between the posts.