Asantewaa and Boye Hlorkah Battle for SWAG Female Award

Black Queens stars Grace Asantewaa and Chantelle Boye Hlorkah have emerged as leading contenders for the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Female Footballer of the Year award, capping off stellar campaigns that helped propel Ghana to its first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations podium finish in over a decade.

The prestigious recognition will be announced at the Golden Jubilee SWAG Awards on November 15 at the Accra International Conference Centre, marking 50 years of celebrating Ghana’s sporting excellence. Both nominees played pivotal roles during Ghana’s bronze medal run at the 2024 WAFCON in Morocco, a tournament that reignited hope in women’s football after years of disappointment.

Asantewaa, who currently plies her trade with FC Juárez in Mexico’s Liga MX Femenil, became the beating heart of Ghana’s midfield throughout the continental championship. Her commanding display in the quarterfinal penalty shootout victory over Algeria earned her the Player of the Match award, with coach Kim Lars Björkegren praising her ability to elevate performance in critical moments.

The 24 year old midfielder’s journey to redemption makes her nomination particularly poignant. She was part of the Ghana squad that failed to escape the group stages at the 2018 WAFCON on home soil, an experience that nearly drove her to quit football entirely. Friends and family convinced her to persevere, and that decision paid dividends in Morocco where she orchestrated play with the precision that earned comparisons to her namesake, the legendary Asante warrior queen.

Boye Hlorkah’s story carries its own compelling narrative. Born in Liverpool and raised through Everton’s youth academy, the England-born winger switched international allegiance to Ghana in March 2025, declaring it was “the motherland for me.” Her impact proved immediate and transformative.

In Ghana’s crucial 4-1 victory over Tanzania that secured quarterfinal qualification, Boye Hlorkah scored and earned the Woman of the Match award, dictating play from her versatile midfield role. The 30 year old, who currently plays for London City Lionesses in England’s Women’s Championship, brought tactical intelligence and technical quality that complemented Asantewaa’s driving midfield presence.

Their contrasting styles created the dynamic balance that characterized Ghana’s WAFCON campaign. While Asantewaa controlled tempo and threaded passes through congested midfields, Boye Hlorkah provided width, penetration, and the kind of big-game mentality developed through years in English professional football. Together, they formed the creative axis that helped Ghana reach the semifinals for the first time since 2016.

The Black Queens’ third-place finish represented Ghana’s best WAFCON performance in years, ending a drought that stretched back to when the team consistently challenged for continental supremacy. Both nominees contributed goals, assists, and leadership throughout a tournament where Ghana rediscovered its competitive edge after disappointing recent campaigns.

Beyond WAFCON heroics, both players have excelled at club level throughout 2025. Asantewaa’s performances in Mexico’s top flight have showcased her ability to compete in one of North America’s most physical leagues, while Boye Hlorkah’s consistency helped London City Lionesses before her recent move to Nottingham Forest.

The 50th SWAG Awards promises to be a grand celebration featuring captivating performances and honoring exceptional sports performers across various categories. The Golden Jubilee edition will recognize outstanding achievements in the year under review while celebrating five decades of Ghana’s longest-running sports awards ceremony, which first began in 1975.

For women’s football specifically, the nomination of two Black Queens stars reflects growing recognition of female athletes’ contributions to Ghana’s sporting landscape. The award will measure not just individual statistics but impact on team success, memorable performances under pressure, and overall influence on the game’s development.

Asantewaa brings the emotional weight of redemption, having overcome doubt and disappointment to become Ghana’s midfield maestro. Her ability to dominate matches for 120 minutes in knockout football, as Björkegren noted, set her apart as someone who rises when stakes are highest.

Boye Hlorkah counters with the narrative of heritage embraced, choosing Ghana over England at the peak of her career and immediately delivering match-winning performances. Her dual identity as a Liverpool native and proud Ghanaian represents the global reach of the Black Queens’ appeal.

The SWAG Female Footballer of the Year award has historically recognized excellence across domestic and international competitions, with voters considering both club form and national team contributions. Previous winners include players who’ve elevated Ghana’s profile on continental and global stages.

Whoever claims the award on November 15 will join an elite group of female footballers who’ve been recognized for pushing boundaries and inspiring the next generation. Both nominees have already secured their legacies through WAFCON 2024, where they helped restore pride in the Black Queens jersey.

As Ghana’s football community prepares for the Golden Jubilee celebration, the Female Footballer of the Year category highlights two players whose 2025 campaigns embodied excellence, resilience, and the kind of performances that make supporters believe in possibilities. The trophy may go to only one, but both have already won by reminding Ghanaians what the Black Queens can achieve when talent meets determination.