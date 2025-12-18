Asantehene’s Mediation Efforts on Bawku Conflict Praised by Progressive Alliance of Ghana

The Progressive Alliance of Ghana (PAG) has commended the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and his mediation committee for their efforts in resolving the Bawku conflict. The committee presented the Bawku Mediation Report to President John Dramani Mahama, which the government has endorsed.

PAG welcomes the government’s commitment to implement the report’s recommendations, citing it as a crucial step towards restoring peace in Bawku. “The mediation process has provided a lawful and credible pathway to end years of violence and uncertainty,” said Dr. John Kpikpi, 2024 Presidential Candidate of PAG.

The alliance urges all parties to respect the mediation outcome and cooperate with its implementation, emphasizing the need for justice, reconciliation, and the rule of law. PAG calls on the government to implement the recommendations with urgency, transparency, and sensitivity to affected communities.

The Bawku conflict has caused years of violence and instability, and PAG believes the Asantehene’s mediation efforts will bring lasting peace and development to the region.