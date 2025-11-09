Asantehene Warns Against Unregulated New Media Threatening Traditional Journalism

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has raised concerns over the rise of unregulated new media in Ghana, warning that it threatens the survival of traditional journalism and could have far reaching implications for democracy and societal values.

Speaking at a royal dinner during the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards at the Manhyia Palace on Saturday, November 8, 2025, Otumfuo urged policymakers, media practitioners, and the public to engage in serious dialogue to safeguard the integrity of journalism.

The Asantehene stated that there are wider issues, more profound in their implications for policymakers and consumers alike. He suggested focusing on two pertinent questions: how worried should we be about the potential hijacking of the media profession by professional hustlers and the potential extinction of the profession in time, and second, can the nation afford a media operating without regard to the laws of the state.

Otumfuo cautioned that while freedom of expression is a cornerstone of democracy, media operations must comply with the rule of law. He emphasized that any form of media, new or old, operating without any form of legal constraint is potentially a direct threat to democracy.

The Asante king also expressed concern over the erosion of moral and linguistic standards in media content, particularly affecting the younger generation. He lamented that cherished traditional values have been swept away in a slurry of language unfit for humankind, adding that when you fill the mind with garbage and filth, the brain can also be shaped in garbage, and the output we can expect is nothing but garbage.

Otumfuo called on all stakeholders to refine the Ghanaian media landscape and restore respect and dignity to the profession. He urged that serious dialogue should begin to find a pathway to the preservation of the honour of the profession, worthy of the memory of titans like P.A.V. Ansah.

The annual GJA Awards ceremony recognized excellence in journalism across multiple categories including health, education, sports, entertainment, investigative reporting, gender, environment, and science and technology. More than 30 outstanding journalists from various media organizations across the country received awards for their exceptional contributions to the profession.

President John Dramani Mahama attended as Special Guest of Honour and delivered the keynote address. Other notable dignitaries included Speaker of Parliament Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin and Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie.

The 2025 awards carried the theme Safeguarding Ghana’s Future: The Role of the Media in Promoting Peace, Security, and the Fight Against Galamsey. GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour noted that the decision to hold the awards in Kumasi was not merely a change of venue but a symbolic statement of inclusivity, signifying the commitment of the GJA to make it national and felt in every region of the country.

This marked the first time in 29 years that the prestigious national event moved outside Accra. The awards weekend began with a welcome reception at the Lancaster Hotel on Friday, November 7, followed by a health walk on Saturday morning before the main ceremony at the Manhyia Palace.

The nine member awards committee was chaired by Gabriel Bosompem, former Commissioner of the National Media Commission and former Production Manager of TV3. Members included Kingsley Obeng Kyere, 2012 GJA P.A.V. Ansah Journalist of the Year and Senior Manager at Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), among others.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State in charge of Government Communication, who launched the awards last month, described the move to Kumasi as a long overdue step towards greater inclusivity. He acknowledged the evolving media landscape and called on the association to recognize emerging forms of journalism shaped by social media and technology.

The minister noted that in the past, journalism was practiced in traditional ways, but lately, the advent of social media and developments like artificial intelligence (AI) have thrown challenges to these traditional methods. He acknowledged the role of digital content creators, stating that while some may see them as intrusive, they represent a growing segment of information dissemination.

Alex Apau Dadey, Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, urged the media to develop strong partnerships with the private sector and corporate organizations to advance the cause of the association and promote good democratic governance.

The GJA Media Awards represent the flagship event of the association, celebrated annually to honor excellence in journalism. It stands as the most prestigious platform recognizing journalists and media houses whose work significantly impacts national development, democracy, and media freedom across Ghana.

Dwumfour challenged the media to impact society through responsible and accurate reporting and move beyond headlines, emphasizing that the association would continue to uphold the highest standards of journalistic practice while adapting to the changing media environment.

The Asantehene’s address comes amid growing concerns about the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation on digital platforms, which has prompted calls for regulatory frameworks to govern online content creation and distribution in Ghana. Media experts have debated how to balance freedom of expression with accountability in the digital age.

P.A.V. Ansah, whom Otumfuo referenced, was a pioneering Ghanaian journalist and academic who served as Director of the School of Communication Studies at the University of Ghana and played a significant role in shaping journalism education and practice in Ghana and across Africa.