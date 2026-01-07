Asantehene Urges Police to Reject Corruption and Maintain Neutrality

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has cautioned officers of the Ghana Police Service against corruption, extortion and politicization, emphasizing that policing is a calling rooted in public service rather than an opportunity for personal enrichment or partisan alignment.

Speaking during a historic visit to the Ghana Police Service Headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stressed that policing should focus on education, restraint and the creation of a safe environment rather than intimidation or financial gain. The visit, described as the first official engagement by the Asantehene with police leadership in the national capital, brought together the monarch, top police officials, traditional leaders and political figures from the Ashanti Region.

Your duty is not to beat people. Your duty is to educate and create a peaceful atmosphere, he said, highlighting ongoing challenges within the Service, including actions by some personnel that tarnish the police’s reputation. The Asantehene specifically condemned officers accepting money from motorists instead of enforcing road safety regulations.

You don’t go to stop cars and take money when you have to check insurance and tyres, he said. He warned that allowing unroadworthy vehicles to remain on the roads in exchange for bribes could result in fatal accidents. He further rejected excuses citing low salaries or poor working conditions as justification for misconduct, insisting that public safety must take precedence.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also called for strengthened discipline, accountability and a renewed commitment to humane policing practices throughout the Service. The Asantehene urged that appointments and promotions within the force be conducted properly, based on seniority and merit rather than political influence.

Politicizing the police service is something we should be careful about, the revered monarch said. I hope the Inspector General of Police will work towards making the service politically neutral. The IGP and his devoted colleagues should seriously tackle issues affecting police integrity and public trust. He stressed that the police must remain loyal to the state rather than to partisan interests, noting that political neutrality is essential to professional law enforcement.

Otumfuo acknowledged the discipline instilled during police training but said misconduct by officers in uniform weakens public confidence and damages the credibility of the institution. The Asantehene praised police officers who work under difficult conditions to protect lives and property while urging the leadership to reinforce values that promote discipline and accountability.

Beyond issues of conduct, the Asantehene charged the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, and the Police Council to foster closer collaboration between traditional authorities and the Ghana Police Service, allowing chiefs to serve as allies in community policing. He stressed the need for deeper, institutionalized cooperation between the police and traditional leaders to enhance security and community trust.

I have come to join you, IGP, for deeper institutionalized collaboration between traditional authorities and the Ghana Police Service, Otumfuo said. He further advised that police personnel should be trained to understand the customs and traditions of the communities they serve, noting that cultural awareness could improve engagement and conflict resolution.

Responding to the Asantehene’s recommendation, IGP Yohuno announced plans to integrate a dedicated course on Ghanaian tradition and culture into the nation’s police training curriculum. I would like to announce that the Police administration will introduce a course on tradition and culture in our training programmes. This is to ensure that our officers understand the cultural context within which they operate, he stated.

Welcoming the Asantehene, IGP Yohuno hailed Otumfuo as the King Solomon of our time for his wisdom, mediation skills and contributions to peacebuilding and national security. Your exceptional mediation skills, which have restored peace in numerous conflicts across our nation, compel me to describe you as the King Solomon of our time, the IGP said.

The police chief praised the monarch’s calm disposition, moral authority and patience as instrumental in maintaining peace in the country. He specifically cited Otumfuo’s mediation efforts in ending the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute, restoring peace in Yendi and intervening in the protracted Bawku conflict, noting that these initiatives have significantly supported police operations and strengthened public confidence in security efforts.

IGP Yohuno also highlighted Otumfuo’s decisive stance against illegal mining, demonstrating the continuing relevance of traditional leadership in addressing modern security challenges. Beyond matters of peace and security, the police chief applauded the monarch’s contribution to national development through humanitarian support and education initiatives, particularly through the Otumfuo Education Fund, which has enabled thousands of vulnerable but brilliant students across Ghana to pursue education.

On his part, the Asantehene said Ghana’s standing as a peaceful nation in a turbulent global environment remains the country’s greatest source of pride, crediting the Ghana Police Service for its central role in safeguarding national stability and security. He noted that the country’s reputation for peace and safety did not happen by chance but was the result of sustained professionalism and commitment by security institutions, particularly the Police Service.

Reflecting on the history of the Police Service, the Asantehene described it as one of the enduring institutional legacies inherited from the colonial era, noting its evolution through various phases of national development. He said Ghana’s traditional authority system and the modern police force must work together to address contemporary security challenges while preserving the values that have kept the nation stable.

A guard of honour parade was held in honor of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the forecourt of the Ghana Police Service Headquarters, marking a ceremonial recognition of his role as a leading traditional ruler and national statesman. Anticipation had built up at the Police headquarters before the Asantehene’s arrival, with the place beautifully decorated to welcome the monarch. The visit was described as a landmark moment that brought together police leadership and traditional rulers to discuss peace and public safety efforts.

Public confidence in law enforcement has featured prominently in national discussions in recent years amid concerns over discipline, accountability and ethical conduct within the security services. In his address, Otumfuo again acknowledged the sacrifices made by police officers working under challenging conditions while emphasizing that integrity remains central to the legitimacy of the service.

The Asantehene’s visit underscores the critical role traditional authorities continue to play in Ghana’s governance architecture, particularly in areas where cultural knowledge and community trust can enhance the effectiveness of state institutions. The recommendations made during the engagement, if fully implemented, could reshape the relationship between traditional leadership and law enforcement while addressing long standing concerns about police conduct and political interference in security operations.