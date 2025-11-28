Asantehene Returns Home After Historic Caribbean State Visits

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, returned to Ghana on Wednesday, November 27, following productive state visits to Suriname and Barbados that strengthened ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

His Majesty was received at Prempeh I International Airport by Bantamahene Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI and traditional leaders of Asanteman, alongside a delegation from the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council. The three day diplomatic mission marked significant milestones in cultural diplomacy and economic cooperation.

The Asantehene attended Suriname’s 50th independence anniversary celebrations on November 25 as a special guest, having been officially invited by President Jennifer Geerlings Simons. During his 2018 visit to Suriname, then President Desi Bouterse honored him with the Grootlint in the Ereorde van de Gele Ster.

The visit to Barbados represented the first time a reigning Asantehene has traveled to the Caribbean nation, and also marked the first direct charter flight between Accra and Bridgetown. During two days of official engagements for the GUBA Investment Conference and Awards, the Asantehene met with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and President Dame Sandra Mason.

Prime Minister Mottley hosted His Majesty at Ilaro Court, where they discussed longstanding cultural and historical ties between Barbados and Ghana, new opportunities for cooperation, the Reclaiming Our Atlantic Destiny Programme, future air links, and how both countries can manage skills shortages as populations age. Mottley thanked Ghana for sending nurses who continue to support Barbados’ health service.

At the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, Otumfuo delivered a public lecture themed “Reclaiming Our Atlantic Destiny: Connect, Build, Renew,” exploring historical and cultural ties between Africa and the Caribbean. The Asantehene called for establishing air and sea bridges between both regions as part of a wider mission to reclaim their shared destiny.

He noted that travel between Africa and the Caribbean has long been constrained by routes forcing passengers through Europe, describing the direct charter flight from Accra to Barbados as an important and overdue step. The monarch stated that greater determination and coordination could turn geographic proximity into genuine connectivity and promote cultural tourism.

During his Barbados visit, the Asantehene inspected a baobab tree he planted at the Cave Hill Campus in 2008 when he received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of the West Indies. Vice Chancellor Sir Hilary McDonald Beckles expressed gratitude for the baobab tree that has flourished over seventeen years.

The Asantehene’s schedule included the GUBA Foundation Walk, a diplomatic golf invitational, and the unveiling of the university’s new administration building. The visit concluded with the GUBA Awards at the Wyndham Grand in Bridgetown, marking the first time the event was held in the Caribbean.

The Asantehene’s successful diplomatic missions underscore his role as a cultural ambassador promoting Ghana’s international profile while fostering partnerships that transcend colonial legacies. His visits highlighted shared heritage between African and Caribbean peoples and explored concrete opportunities for cooperation in education, health, tourism and economic development.