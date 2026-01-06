Asantehene Requests Police Uniform During Historic IGP Visit

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II lightened the atmosphere during his historic visit to Police Headquarters Tuesday by jokingly requesting that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno prepare a police uniform for him. The Ashanti monarch made the humorous remark after praising women officers who participated in a guard of honor parade held in his honor.

“I appreciate the warm welcome accorded me and my entourage. I admire the women parade in their uniforms,” Otumfuo stated during his address to assembled police personnel at the Accra headquarters. Drawing light laughter from the audience, he added, “Mr IGP please prepare a Police uniform for me so that next time when I am coming, I will be in my Police dress.”

The January 6 visit marked the first time a sitting Asantehene has formally visited Ghana Police Service headquarters, underscoring the significance traditional authorities place on IGP Yohuno’s leadership. The monarch used the occasion to announce a new initiative aimed at strengthening cultural awareness within the service through formal training programs.

“I would like to announce that the Police administration will introduce a course on tradition and culture in our training programmes,” Otumfuo stated. He explained the purpose of the proposed course, noting that this is to ensure officers understand the cultural context within which they operate. The announcement signals closer collaboration between traditional authority structures and modern law enforcement institutions.

Ghana Police Service conducted a full guard of honor ceremony for Otumfuo, with various units presenting displays of discipline and professionalism. The ceremony at the headquarters included participation from female officers whose smart appearance particularly impressed the Asantehene. His comment about wanting his own uniform reflected both appreciation for the force’s presentation and his characteristic use of humor to build rapport.

IGP Yohuno, who assumed office in March 2025 following President John Mahama’s appointment, has emphasized community engagement and professional policing during his tenure. The 40 year police veteran previously served as Deputy Inspector General of Police and brings extensive experience from roles including Director General for Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate, where he implemented reforms that reduced road traffic accidents.

The visit confirmed Asanteman’s positive impression of Yohuno following the extension of his service period. Traditional rulers across Ghana have increasingly expressed support for police reforms under his leadership, viewing him as prioritizing transparent operations and institutional accountability. Yohuno received the Grand Medal in 2011 for outstanding efforts in combating armed robbery and violent crime.

Recent successful operations under Yohuno’s command include the December 2025 retrieval of 2,600 rounds of AK 47 ammunition at the Kantanso Asankare Police Barrier and dismantling of a robbery syndicate along the Antoakrom Manso Nkwanta stretch. He promoted 30 officers on January 5 in recognition of their exemplary performance during these critical security operations in the Ashanti Region.

The proposed tradition and culture course represents an innovative approach to police training. Officers often interact with traditional authorities during investigations, ceremonies, and community policing activities. Better understanding of cultural protocols, traditional governance structures, and customary practices could improve police effectiveness while reducing potential conflicts arising from cultural misunderstandings.

Ghana’s chieftaincy institution wields considerable influence despite operating alongside modern democratic governance structures. Traditional rulers serve as custodians of culture, arbiters of customary disputes, and community leaders whose authority predates colonial administration. Police officers who understand these dynamics can navigate complex situations involving land disputes, succession controversies, and cultural celebrations more effectively.

The Asantehene himself embodies the intersection of tradition and modernity. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who ascended the Golden Stool in 1999, holds advanced degrees from prestigious universities and previously worked in international business before assuming the throne. He has championed education, conflict resolution, and development across the Ashanti Kingdom while maintaining cultural traditions dating back centuries.

His visit to police headquarters occurred during a broader tour of Accra that included engagements with various state institutions. The monarch frequently uses such occasions to reinforce the importance of effective governance, institutional integrity, and public service. His lighthearted request for a police uniform demonstrated his ability to connect with officers at all levels while maintaining the dignity of his office.

Ghana Police Service faces ongoing challenges including inadequate resources, public perception issues stemming from past corruption scandals, and demands for improved responsiveness to citizen concerns. Traditional authorities like the Asantehene can play constructive roles in bridging gaps between police and communities, particularly in rural areas where chieftaincy institutions remain influential.

The cultural training initiative could address practical concerns officers encounter. Different regions maintain distinct customs regarding greetings, dress codes for certain occasions, and protocols for approaching traditional leaders. Officers trained in these nuances can avoid inadvertent disrespect that sometimes escalates minor situations into major confrontations. The course might also cover conflict resolution approaches rooted in traditional mediation practices.

Implementation details including curriculum content, duration, and whether the course will be mandatory or elective remain to be determined. Police Training School administrators will need to develop appropriate materials in consultation with traditional authorities, cultural experts, and experienced officers. The initiative represents recognition that effective policing in Ghana requires cultural competence alongside technical skills.

Whether IGP Yohuno will actually prepare a police uniform for the Asantehene remains uncertain, though the humorous exchange reflected mutual respect between traditional and modern authority figures. The visit concluded with the Asantehene commending police personnel for their professionalism and dedication to duty. He urged continued commitment to protecting citizens and upholding Ghana’s laws while maintaining cultural sensitivity.

The historic visit and cultural training announcement have generated positive reactions from police officers and traditional authorities. Many view the initiatives as strengthening cooperation between institutions that share responsibility for maintaining social order. Successful implementation could serve as a model for integrating cultural awareness into other public service training programs across Ghana.