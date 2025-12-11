Asantehene Distances Manhyia from Daddy Lumba Funeral Dispute

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has dismissed attempts to involve the Manhyia Palace in the controversy surrounding funeral arrangements for late highlife musician Daddy Lumba, declaring on Thursday that the matter falls outside his jurisdiction.

Speaking at a Kumasi Traditional Council meeting, the Asantehene criticized individuals and groups attributing statements and actions to him regarding the ongoing dispute over the musician’s burial.

“A lot of things are being attributed to me. How do the issues of Lumba concern us over here?” Otumfuo said, according to reports from Opemsuo Radio. “The issue at hand has no relation to me. He is from Nsuta, so Nsutahene must take responsibility.”

The King also rebuked chiefs who involved themselves in the early stages of the dispute, issuing stern warnings to traditional leaders and palace courtiers against exploiting the Great Oath for personal or political gain.

“Some Divisions have been pushing that agenda and it must be condemned. Some courtiers from this Palace are also involved,” he said, describing his comments as a final warning to those misusing traditional protocols.

Thursday’s remarks reinforce the Palace’s earlier position distancing itself from decisions regarding the musician’s funeral rites. In a previous statement, Manhyia clarified it had no role in funeral arrangements and insisted traditional authority rested with Nsutahene, the chief responsible for Daddy Lumba’s lineage and hometown of Nsuta in the Ashanti Region.

The Asantehene’s intervention addresses heightened public debate over the musician’s burial arrangements and competing claims of authority within the traditional hierarchy. Multiple factions within the late artist’s family have disputed who holds legitimate authority to organize the final funeral rites.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, died on 26 July 2025 at Bank Hospital in Accra’s Cantonments area following a short illness. He was 60 years old. His death triggered nationwide mourning, with tributes pouring in from fans, fellow musicians, and political leaders who celebrated his nearly four decade career and influence on Ghanaian highlife music.

The funeral controversy centers on disputes between family factions, including disagreements over which wife should be recognized as his legitimate widow and who possesses authority to make burial decisions. The late musician’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a lawsuit against the family head, Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu, and Daddy Lumba’s Ghana based partner, seeking recognition as the sole legal surviving spouse.

In November 2025, the Kumasi High Court formally ruled that both Akosua Serwaa and Priscilla Ofori, the second woman, were customarily married to Daddy Lumba, declining to name either as the sole legal wife. The case remains subject to appeal.

The involvement of the Great Oath, a sacred traditional vow in Ashanti culture, further complicated the matter. Daddy Lumba’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, invoked Otumfuo’s Great Oath over disagreements with the Abusuapanyin, which triggered involvement of Asantehene’s sub chiefs in attempts to settle the dispute. The Asantehene expressed concerns about the indiscriminate invocation of this sacred oath, noting it was being exploited by individuals in defiance of Akan tradition.

Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu visited the Manhyia Palace on 8 December 2025, along with some family members, to formally announce the final funeral date and present drinks to the Asantehene. After the meeting, Owusu publicly stated in a video that although they did not meet the Asantehene directly, chiefs present gave approval to proceed with burial on 13 December 2025.

The Akosua Serwaa faction disputed this claim, asserting the Asantehene had not given approval and that he scheduled another meeting for Thursday, 11 December. Reports indicated the palace rejected the short notice items presented to announce the funeral date, with the Asantehene reportedly displeased by the rushed timeline.

On Thursday, the Manhyia Palace issued a disclaimer via Opemsuo Radio, urging Ghanaians to disregard reports suggesting Otumfuo and the Asanteman Council were active participants in organizing the funeral. The palace clarified its role was limited to the scheduled meeting and emphasized that funeral arrangements remained the responsibility of the Nsutahene and the deceased’s family.

The final funeral rites are scheduled for Saturday, 13 December 2025 at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, according to the Ekuona family faction. However, competing claims about whether this date has received proper traditional approval continue to fuel public debate.

Daddy Lumba’s musical legacy spans over 33 albums, including critically acclaimed works such as Aben Wo Ha, Awosuɔ, Sika Asem, and Theresa. He won numerous Ghana Music Awards and was celebrated as one of the greatest Ghanaian musicians of all time, with his soulful voice and poignant lyrics touching millions across generations.

His music career began in the 1980s as part of the Lumba Brothers duo with Nana Acheampong whilst both were living in Germany. Their 1989 album Yee Ye Aka Akwantuom became a hit in Ghana. Daddy Lumba later launched a successful solo career that spanned nearly four decades, influencing countless contemporary artists including Sarkodie, King Promise, and KiDi.