Asantehene Demands All Chief Land Disputes Come Before Him

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is taking direct control of simmering land conflicts among Ashanti chiefs after receiving a troubling police report. He issued a firm warning against violence during Thursday’s Asanteman Council meeting, revealing the police had named specific chiefs involved in the disputes.

The report, presented by Regional Commander DCOP Emmanuel Teye Cudjoe earlier this week, highlights a growing trend of confrontations. Otumfuo denounced this immediately, directing that all such matters must now come to him for resolution.

“If you think another chief has taken part of your land, bring the issue before me and I will look into it,” the King instructed. “You don’t have to take the law into your hand and engage in violence.”

He plans to summon the named chiefs for private discussions to address the issues before they escalate further. Urging all parties to exercise restraint, the Asantehene added a final caution to ensure his orders are taken seriously.

“Don’t push me to summon you publicly,” he said. “Put everything on hold until I review the disputes.”