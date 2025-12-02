Asantehene Concludes Bawku Mediation To Brief President Mahama

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is set to brief President John Dramani Mahama following the conclusion of landmark mediation sessions between the Kusasi and Mamprusi factions in the protracted Bawku chieftaincy dispute.

The final deliberations at Manhyia Palace on Monday marked the first time representatives from both rival groups sat together before the Asantehene since the peace process began. President Mahama tasked Otumfuo with leading the high level peace effort shortly after taking office in January 2025.

Heavy security surrounded the palace, with military armored vehicles and significant police and military personnel stationed at strategic points to maintain order. Both delegations underwent screening procedures before being escorted into the Jubilee Hall auditorium, where the Asantehene listened to submissions from each side over approximately five hours of closed door discussions.

A 30 member delegation led by Chief Tarana John Wuni Grumah represented Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, the Naayiri and Overlord of Mamprugu. The Kusasi delegation, representing Bawku Naaba Zugaran Asigri Aburgrago Azoka II, was led by Naba Tambis Baalug, Paramount Chief of Pusiga.

Otumfuo commended the delegations for their civility and maturity, reminding them that regardless of the final outcome, they would have to live together as brothers and sisters. A member of the Kusasi mediation team indicated that the Asantehene listened to both sides and advised that he was being directed by the President to conduct the mediation process.

Although no official communique was released after the deliberations, sources indicated the Asantehene expressed satisfaction with progress made and assured both factions that the committee’s report would be submitted to the President. His ruling is expected to outline a framework for reconciliation and government backed implementation of recommendations aimed at securing lasting peace.

The peace mission nearly reached an anticlimax with a near clash between members of the two factions outside the main entrance of Manhyia Palace. The near confrontation began when some passengers on a bus carrying Mamprusi faction members waved at their tribesmen and tribeswomen gathered outside as the bus exited the palace, sparking spontaneous jubilation that angered nearby Kusasis. Police and military personnel intervened briefly when celebrations escalated, with additional security deployed to restore order.

The Bawku conflict dates back to colonial boundary demarcations in the 1950s when British administrators attempted to define territorial authority between Kusasi and Mamprusi communities. The Kusasi maintain they are the original settlers, while the Mamprusi assert a historical entitlement granted by colonial authorities.

The protracted dispute has claimed over 300 lives since November 2021, with devastating impact on the socio economic conditions of thousands of people living in the area. Violence has erupted repeatedly in the 1980s, the 2000s, and again from 2021, resulting in loss of life, displacement of thousands, and severe disruption to education, healthcare and commerce.

The crisis has forced hundreds of public and private sector workers, including teachers and nurses, to flee to other districts out of fear for their safety. Available statistics from the Ghana Education Service indicate that 495 basic school teachers have fled the Bawku Municipality and Pusiga District since 2022.

Security chiefs, including Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno and Chief of Army Staff Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, have visited Bawku to engage youth and promote peace. The Ministry of the Interior continues to enforce curfews as a stabilizing measure in the border municipality.

Observers say the Asantehene’s cultural neutrality and moral authority, demonstrated in his key role resolving the Dagbon crisis through the Committee of Eminent Chiefs, offer the strongest prospect for a lasting settlement. A resolution would not only bring relief to a conflict weary region but also reaffirm the ongoing relevance of traditional authority in contemporary Ghana.

Officials from both factions are awaiting further communication from Manhyia Palace on the next steps in the peace roadmap. The Asantehene’s report to President Mahama is anticipated in the coming days as a decisive step toward ending one of Ghana’s most persistent conflicts.