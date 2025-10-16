Asantehene Commends Hon. Dafeamekpor for Outstanding Leadership in Parliament

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has showered unexpected praise on Ghana’s Majority Chief Whip, Hon. Rockson-Nelson Etse Dafeamekpor, for his remarkable leadership and service in Parliament. The commendation came during a courtesy call on the Asantehene by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and a high-powered parliamentary delegation at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi yesterday afternoon.

The Speaker’s visit formed part of his official engagements in the Ashanti Region. During the visit, Rt. Hon. Bagbin extended heartfelt condolences to the Asantehene and the people of Asanteman following the recent passing of the Asantehemaa. He also lauded the Otumfuo for the dignified and well-organised state funeral that reflected the rich culture and unity of the Ashanti Kingdom.

In his address, the Speaker briefed the Asantehene on a series of transformative projects currently underway in Parliament, aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and accessibility of the legislative arm of government. He explained that these reforms were designed to strengthen Parliament’s role as “the People’s House” and better support Members of Parliament in their deliberative duties.

As part of his remarks, the Speaker requested the Otumfuo to replace the two grand Kente cloths that flank the Presidential Seat in Parliament’s Chamber. The original Kente cloths, he noted, were generously donated by the Asantehene during the official opening of the new Parliament House in January 1993 at the start of the Fourth Republic.

Responding, the Asantehene commended the Speaker for his transformational leadership and his efforts to elevate the image of Ghana’s Parliament both at home and abroad. He pledged to promptly provide two new Kente cloths to replace the old ones in the Chamber.

However, in a moment that caught many by surprise, the Asantehene singled out Hon. Dafeamekpor for special praise. Otumfuo described the South Dayi MP as a strong, principled, and articulate leader whose voice and integrity have made a significant impact in national discourse.

“Though this is my first time meeting Hon. Dafeamekpor, his sterling leadership qualities and his strong voice for the voiceless have preceded him,” Otumfuo said. “He has endeared himself to many across the country. I urge him to continue with his good works and remain a beacon of hope and courage in Parliament.”

The unexpected commendation drew applause and admiration from members of the Asanteman Council and other dignitaries present, who nodded in agreement with the Asantehene’s words of praise.

Hon. Dafeamekpor was part of the Speaker’s delegation, which also included the Second Deputy Speaker, Hon. Andrew Amoako Asiamah; Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Patricia Appiagyei; Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Dr. Frank Amoakohene; Clerk to Parliament, Hon. Ebenezer Ahumah-Djietror; and several senior Parliamentary Service officials.

The visit concluded with assurances of continued cooperation between the Manhyia Palace and Parliament in promoting unity, national development, and respect for Ghana’s democratic institutions.