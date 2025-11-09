 Asantehene Calls for National Conversation on the Future of Journalism Amid Digital Disruption

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has voiced deep concern over the growing dominance of new media and its potential to undermine the foundation of traditional journalism in Ghana. He called for urgent, collective action to protect the credibility and sustainability of the nation’s media landscape.

Delivering an address at a dinner in honour of the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards, held at the Manhyia Palace on Saturday, November 8, the Asantehene highlighted the unchecked spread of unregulated digital content as a pressing issue with far-reaching implications for Ghana’s democracy, social order, and cultural values.

According to him, the proliferation of online platforms has blurred the boundaries of professional journalism, paving the way for misinformation and opportunistic individuals to dominate public discourse. “We must ask ourselves how much danger lies in the gradual takeover of journalism by those without training or ethical grounding,” he cautioned. “And more importantly, can a nation thrive when its media operates outside the bounds of law and accountability?”

The Asantehene stressed that freedom of expression, while fundamental to democracy, should not translate into lawlessness within the media space. He warned that any form of journalism—whether digital or traditional—that disregards ethical and legal principles poses a direct threat to democratic governance.

He also lamented the declining standards of morality and language in today’s media, noting that the nature of content consumed by the public—particularly the youth—has the potential to erode Ghana’s cultural and intellectual fabric. “When the mind is constantly exposed to filth and distortion, the nation’s moral compass is compromised,” he said.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II therefore called for a renewed national dialogue among policymakers, media owners, and journalists to rebuild the credibility of the profession and reassert journalism’s vital role in nation-building. He urged the industry to honour the legacy of Ghana’s media pioneers by upholding ethical excellence and professional dignity.

“Let us begin an earnest conversation to reclaim the honour of journalism,” he concluded, “in tribute to the visionaries like P.A.V. Ansah who defined its noble purpose.”