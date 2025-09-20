Asante Kotoko Seeks Continental Revival Against Kwara United

Porcupine Warriors begin CAF Confederation Cup campaign Sunday at Accra Sports Stadium with hopes of ending five-year group stage drought

Asante Kotoko faces a crucial test of their continental ambitions when they host Nigeria’s Kwara United in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg this Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The FA Cup champions kick off their 2025/26 continental campaign at 15:00 GMT, seeking redemption after failing to reach the CAF Confederation Cup group stages since 2019. For the Porcupine Warriors, this fixture represents more than progression—it offers an opportunity to restore their continental reputation.

Kotoko enters the match with momentum from their recent Ghana Premier League victory over Berekum Chelsea at Golden City Park, ending a 15-year winless streak at the venue. Coach Karim Zito confirmed his team has corrected tactical lapses identified in that opening-day triumph, preparing specifically for the Nigerian challenge.

However, injury concerns continue to plague Kotoko’s preparation. Speaking on Akoma FM, Zito acknowledged ongoing personnel challenges while emphasizing his team’s determination to deliver results despite setbacks.

Kwara United arrived in Ghana Wednesday with a 27-man contingent, traveling via Lagos to prepare for the crucial encounter. The Harmony Boys have demonstrated steady form in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), recording one victory, one draw, and one defeat in their opening three fixtures.

Kwara United coach Tunde Sanni Salihu expressed confidence about facing the Ghanaian giants, insisting fair officiating would enable his team to secure victory. The Nigerian tactician dismissed Kotoko’s pedigree as irrelevant in modern continental competition, emphasizing his squad’s readiness for the challenge.

Captain Afeez Musa echoed his coach’s optimism, targeting a positive result in Accra to strengthen Kwara United’s qualification prospects. The Nigerian side’s compact defensive approach and counter-attacking strategy could prove problematic for Kotoko on home soil.

Kotoko Communications Director Sarfo Duku confirmed high motivation levels within the squad ahead of the preliminary round clash, emphasizing the importance of continental competition for the club’s long-term objectives.

The venue change from Kumasi’s Baba Yara Stadium to Accra presents additional challenges for Kotoko. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) rejected the Kumasi facility, forcing the Porcupine Warriors to relocate their home fixtures to the capital. This shift eliminates the intimidating atmosphere that traditionally supports Kotoko’s continental campaigns.

Kotoko’s continental struggles over the past decade contrast sharply with their historical achievements. The two-time African champions won continental titles in 1970 and 1983, establishing themselves as Ghana’s most successful club in African competition. Recent campaigns, however, have ended in disappointment with early-round eliminations becoming routine.

The financial implications of continental success add urgency to Kotoko’s campaign. Group stage qualification would generate significant revenue while enhancing the club’s profile across African markets. Failed qualification continues the cycle of limited resources affecting squad development and infrastructure improvements.

Kwara United’s participation represents Nigerian football’s growing continental ambition. The Ilorin-based club seeks to establish itself among West Africa’s emerging continental forces, viewing the Kotoko fixture as an opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities against established opponents.

The preliminary round format requires aggregate victory across two legs, with away goals potentially decisive in determining progression. Sunday’s first leg result will significantly influence tactical approaches for the return fixture in Ilorin, scheduled for September 28.

Both clubs recognize the broader implications beyond individual progression. Ghana-Nigeria football rivalry adds competitive intensity to the encounter, with regional bragging rights complementing continental qualification objectives.

Kotoko’s recent domestic form provides optimism despite injury concerns. The victory over Berekum Chelsea demonstrated tactical improvements under Zito’s guidance, suggesting potential for enhanced continental performance.

The match represents a crossroads for Kotoko’s continental aspirations. Success could signal the beginning of sustained African competition return, while failure would extend their group stage absence and perpetuate questions about the club’s current competitive level.

The first leg in Accra will set the tone for the return fixture, with away goals potentially proving decisive in determining which team advances. For Kotoko supporters renowned for their passionate support, Sunday’s encounter offers hope for renewed continental relevance.