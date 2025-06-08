Asante Kotoko Apologizes to Fans After Trophy-Less Season

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has issued a public apology to supporters following a season without silverware.

The club acknowledged the disappointment after failing to win any trophies in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League campaign.

Kotoko parted ways with its head coach mid-season due to poor results and ultimately missed securing the title after losing its final match to Vision FC in Tema.

The club conveyed its message directly through a social media post: “We end the campaign on a very disappointing note. Thank you all for your support throughout the season, we will be back stronger.” This statement directly addressed fan sentiment after the team’s unsuccessful pursuit of domestic honors.

Asante Kotoko holds a record 24 Ghana Premier League titles and consistently faces high expectations from its extensive supporter base.