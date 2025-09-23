Asante Gold Transitions to TSX Venture Exchange in Strategic Move

Ghana-focused gold miner Asante Gold Corporation begins trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) Wednesday, marking a significant milestone as the company seeks broader investor exposure for its expanding African operations.

The Vancouver-based company’s shares will commence trading under ticker symbol “ASE” on the TSXV effective September 24, 2025, while simultaneously delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) after close of markets Tuesday. The transition occurs without requiring shareholders to exchange certificates or take additional action.

Dave Anthony, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante, described the listing as another milestone for the company. “We anticipate this listing will increase our visibility and liquidity by reaching a broader investor base”, potentially leading to improved market valuation.

The exchange transition represents a strategic elevation for Asante, which operates two significant gold mines in Ghana’s prolific mining regions. The company currently operates the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines while advancing detailed technical studies at its Kubi Gold Project, all located on the established Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts.

Asante’s operations hold substantial mineral resources, with Bibiani containing 3.5 million ounces across all categories and Chirano holding 3.1 million ounces, with the two mines situated just 15 kilometers apart.

The company maintains diversified exchange listings beyond the new TSXV placement. Asante shares continue trading on the OTCQX Best Market under symbol “ASGOF”, the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) under “ASG”, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under “1A9”.

Ghana represents Africa’s largest gold-producing nation, providing Asante with access to established mining infrastructure and favorable regulatory frameworks. The Ghanaian Government maintains a 10% non-equity free carry interest in the Bibiani Mine under standard mining lease arrangements.

Recent operational developments show Asante accelerating production capacity. The company expects Bibiani monthly gold production to reach 9,000 ounces by February 2025, increasing to 23,000 ounces by September 2025, supported by ongoing expansion initiatives.

Underground mine development at Bibiani progresses toward full production expected in 2027, with contractor selection planned for the third quarter of 2025. This underground extension could significantly expand the mine’s operational lifespan.

The TSXV listing follows extensive corporate development activities, including substantial financing arrangements to support operational expansion and debt restructuring initiatives across Asante’s Ghanaian portfolio.

Asante’s management team brings extensive African mining experience, positioning the company to capitalize on Ghana’s continued prominence in global gold production while accessing expanded capital markets through the TSXV platform.

The voluntary CSE delisting eliminates dual Canadian exchange obligations while the TSXV placement potentially provides access to more sophisticated institutional investors and improved trading liquidity for the company’s growth phase.