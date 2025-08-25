Asante Gold Secures US$500 Million Financing Package for Ghana Operations

Asante Gold Corporation has completed a major $500 million financing package that will fund development at its Bibiani and Chirano mines in Ghana.

The Vancouver-based company announced it has received the net proceeds from a $125 million second utilization under its senior debt facility, following an initial $5 million drawdown earlier this month. A $20 million revolving credit facility is now fully available to the company.

President and CEO Dave Anthony described the financing as transformative for the company’s operations.

The capital will support growth plans targeting annual gold production exceeding 500,000 ounces by 2028 while significantly reducing all-in sustaining costs. The funds will be deployed immediately for mine development, debt repayment, and working capital requirements.

The company has implemented a sophisticated price protection program to safeguard its financial position during operational expansion. This includes swap transactions covering approximately 154,000 ounces of gold production through April 2026, locking in an average price of $3,386 per ounce.

Additionally, Asante purchased deferred premium puts for up to 395,000 ounces between May 2026 and January 2028, providing downside protection should gold prices fall below $3,000 to $3,100 per ounce.

The financing arrangement allows Asante to maintain full exposure to potential gold price increases while establishing a safety net against market declines. The company operates both the Bibiani and Chirano gold mines in Ghana’s prolific gold belts and continues exploration activities at several other projects in the region.

The completed financing package represents a significant vote of confidence in Asante’s operational strategy and Ghana’s gold mining sector.