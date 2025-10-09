Asante Gold Schedules Shareholder Meeting Amid Mail Disruption

Asante Gold Corporation has scheduled its annual shareholder meeting for October 21 in Toronto, with the company urging investors to vote electronically as Canada Post’s ongoing national strike disrupts physical delivery of proxy materials to Canadian shareholders.

The meeting, set for 10:00 a.m. Toronto time at 100 King Street West, will address several significant corporate governance matters including director elections, auditor appointments, and approval of equity compensation plans. The voting deadline falls on October 17, giving shareholders limited time to review materials and submit proxies.

Asante completed a $500 million financing initiative in August 2025, positioning the company for accelerated development at its Bibiani and Chirano gold mines in Ghana. The substantial capital raise reflects investor confidence in the company’s expansion plans and portfolio of mines and projects on Ghana’s prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts.

Shareholders will vote on fixing the board size at seven directors and electing individuals to serve for the coming year. The company will also seek approval for an omnibus equity incentive plan and employee share purchase plan, compensation structures designed to align management and employee interests with shareholder value creation.

The board recommends voting in favor of all resolutions, though the company has made voting materials available through multiple channels to ensure shareholder participation despite mail service disruptions. All documentation is accessible electronically through SEDAR+, Canada’s securities filing system, and on Asante’s corporate website.

Registered shareholders holding shares directly in their names can vote online at www.investorvote.com using their 15-digit control numbers, by calling a toll-free number, or by returning completed proxy forms through alternate delivery methods. Beneficial shareholders, those holding shares through brokers or financial institutions, must contact their intermediaries for specific voting instructions.

The timing proves challenging given postal service interruptions. Canada Post suspended mail processing and delivery during the strike, with some post offices closed, creating potential complications for shareholders accustomed to receiving and returning physical proxy materials. The company has engaged Laurel Hill Advisory Group to assist shareholders with voting questions and procedures.

Asante’s operational momentum continues despite the administrative complications. Recent exploration drilling at both Bibiani and Chirano has yielded encouraging results, particularly in areas beyond current reserve and resource envelopes, suggesting potential mine life extensions that could enhance long-term shareholder value.

The company allocated more than $9 million to each mine for accelerated near-mine exploration and long-term planning, investments that appear to be paying dividends. High-grade intercepts at the Obra Underground site at Bibiani could significantly extend operational timelines, while exploration success at Chirano reinforces the asset’s value within Asante’s portfolio.

Beyond the two producing mines, Asante’s Kubi Gold Project remains under technical studies, with additional exploration properties including Keyhole, Fahiakoba, and Betenase providing pipeline opportunities for future development. This project portfolio gives shareholders exposure to both current production and potential growth from development assets.

Asante’s shares trade on multiple exchanges, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol ASE, the Ghana Stock Exchange as ASG, and the OTCQX market as ASGOF. The multi-jurisdiction listing provides liquidity options for investors in different markets, though trading patterns vary considerably across venues.

On the Ghana Stock Exchange, Asante’s shares closed at GH¢ 8.89 on October 9, with no trading volume recorded during that session. The absence of daily trading activity on the local exchange reflects typical patterns for dual-listed securities where most liquidity concentrates on primary exchanges. Canadian and US trading venues typically see heavier volume as institutional investors and analysts focus on those markets.

The shareholder meeting agenda items, while routine for annual gatherings, carry significance for operational execution. Equity incentive and share purchase plans help companies attract and retain talent in competitive mining sectors, where technical expertise and experienced management teams drive operational success and project development.

Approval of the auditor appointment and director remuneration represents standard governance housekeeping, though shareholders increasingly scrutinize compensation levels relative to company performance and peer benchmarks. Mining companies face particular attention on environmental, social, and governance matters given the industry’s community impact and resource development complexities.

Ghana remains Africa’s largest and safest gold producer, providing Asante with a stable operating jurisdiction despite challenges facing miners globally. The country’s established mining code, infrastructure, and skilled workforce make it attractive for gold producers, though companies must navigate regulatory requirements, community relations, and operational challenges inherent to the sector.

Asante’s October 21 meeting will provide management an opportunity to update shareholders on operational progress, exploration results, and strategic direction following the major financing round. Investors will hear directly about plans for deploying the $500 million in capital raised and timelines for production growth targets.

For shareholders unable to attend in person, the company typically provides conference call access or webcasts of annual meetings, allowing remote participation and question opportunities. This accessibility has become standard practice as shareholder bases become geographically dispersed and travel for meetings becomes less practical.

The voting deadline of October 17 means shareholders must act quickly, particularly given mail service uncertainties. Electronic voting options eliminate postal dependencies, though some investors, particularly retail shareholders less familiar with online systems, may need assistance navigating digital proxy platforms.