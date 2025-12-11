Asante Gold Reports US$217.8 Million Loss Amid Production Challenges

Asante Gold Corporation recorded a net loss of 217.8 million dollars for the three months ending October 31, 2025, as equipment mobilization delays constrained gold production at its Ghanaian operations.

The Vancouver based mining company filed financial statements on December 11 showing comprehensive loss attributable to shareholders reached 215.2 million dollars in the third quarter compared to 15.5 million dollars in the same period of 2024. Revenue increased 16.4 percent to 129.3 million dollars driven by higher average gold prices, though production volumes declined across both mines.

Gold equivalent production totaled 37,333 ounces during the quarter, down from 45,273 ounces a year earlier. The Bibiani Gold Mine produced 11,721 ounces while Chirano Gold Mine contributed 25,612 ounces, both below prior year comparable periods. Dave Anthony, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), attributed lower output to mining contractor difficulties mobilizing committed equipment at Bibiani and delayed underground mining equipment delivery at Chirano.

All in sustaining costs (AISC) surged to 4,574 dollars per ounce in the third quarter from 2,347 dollars a year earlier, primarily driven by elevated stripping activity at Bibiani’s Main Pit. The mine recorded a stripping ratio of approximately 34.46 as the company caught up on waste removal delayed through 2023 and 2024 due to limited capital availability.

The comprehensive loss stems largely from 131.1 million dollars in realized and unrealized losses on price protection agreements, plus 28.4 million dollars in losses from convertible debenture conversion. These derivative liabilities resulted from gold prices exceeding contracted forward sale transaction prices as the metal reached record highs during the period.

Average realized gold price reached 3,594 dollars per ounce compared to 2,552 dollars in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting strong market conditions amid economic uncertainties and inflationary pressures. Gold equivalent sold totaled 35,982 ounces for the period valued at 129.3 million dollars including minor silver revenue.

Asante completed a 507.2 million dollar financing package in August 2025 comprising senior debt facilities totaling 150 million dollars, subordinated mezzanine debt of 125 million dollars, two gold streaming agreements providing 50 million dollars combined, and equity placements raising 182.2 million dollars. The capital positions the company to execute growth plans targeting consolidated annual production of approximately 500,000 ounces by 2028.

The Bibiani mine commissioned its new sulphide treatment plant during the quarter with continuous operations beginning September 29. However, delayed oxygen plant delivery until late November constrained optimization efforts. With the oxygen plant now operational as of December 3, gold recovery has improved from 60 percent to exceeding 90 percent, with overall recovery reaching 82 percent.

Chirano processed 924,021 tonnes of ore during the quarter, up 15.3 percent from 801,129 tonnes a year earlier. Average ore grade declined to 0.93 grams per tonne from 1.47 grams per tonne due to higher proportion of plant feed sourced from low grade stockpiles rather than higher grade open pit ore.

The company expects to produce between 52,500 and 57,500 gold equivalent ounces at Bibiani for the eleven months ending December 31, 2025, with Chirano forecast for 97,500 to 102,500 ounces. Preliminary budgetary estimates project 215,000 to 245,000 ounces from Bibiani and 150,000 to 175,000 ounces from Chirano for calendar 2026.

Asante changed its fiscal year end from January 31 to December 31 to facilitate better comparability with peer companies. The fourth quarter will contain November and December 2025, making fiscal 2025 an eleven month period.

Cash and equivalents stood at 82.8 million dollars as of October 31 compared to 26.0 million dollars at January 31, 2025. Working capital deficiency narrowed to 191.9 million dollars from 450.2 million dollars, though current liabilities of 420.9 million dollars exceed available funding sources.

Asante appointed Patrick Padmore as Vice President of Finance on December 11. Padmore joined the company as finance consultant in October 2023 and brings over 17 years of experience in the resource sector, holding professional designations including Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), Chartered Business Valuator (CBV) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). The company granted him 100,000 restricted share units in connection with the promotion.

The company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol ASE, Ghana Stock Exchange as ASG, and OTCQX as ASGOF. Asante announced intentions to dual list on the Australian Stock Exchange to access additional capital markets and broaden its shareholder base among Australian and Asia Pacific investors.