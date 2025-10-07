Asante Gold Reports High Grade Results at Bibiani, Chirano Mines

Asante Gold Corporation has announced encouraging exploration results from its Bibiani and Chirano gold mines in Ghana, with drilling at the Obra Underground site returning exceptional high grade intercepts that could significantly extend mine life at the operations.

The Vancouver-based company, which completed a $500 million financing initiative in August 2025, allocated more than $9 million to each mine for accelerated near mine exploration and long term planning. Results released October 6 show the investment is paying off, particularly at Chirano where drilling confirmed extensions of high grade mineralized zones.

At Obra Underground, the deepest hole drilled so far in 2025 returned 27.7 meters grading 5.23 grams per tonne of gold, including 15.6 meters at 5.94 grams per tonne. Another impressive intercept showed 35 meters at 4.43 grams per tonne, including 17.2 meters at 6.62 grams per tonne.

These results confirm the extension of a high grade mineralized shoot with positive structural linkage to the nearby Sariehu deposit at depth, according to the company. This structural connection is particularly significant as it suggests the mineralization continues deeper than previously understood.

At Suraw Underground, the first drill hole returned 18.3 meters at 3.60 grams per tonne, including 6.6 meters grading 5.72 grams per tonne. The results highlight Suraw’s underexplored potential and validate the structural connection along the mineralized trend.

“Results to date have been instrumental in reaffirming the potential for resource growth and mine life extension at our existing operations,” said Dave Anthony, CEO of Asante. He noted that drilling at Obra has confirmed the extension of mineralization and its structural connection to Sariehu at depth, encouraging the company to advance efforts at Chirano to extend the life of mine.

An exciting development emerged at the Magnetic Hinge deposit, located approximately three kilometers south of Akwaaba. Drilling results there were strong enough to warrant advancing the project to pre-feasibility study stage, signaling a potential new source of shallow, easily mineable oxide material that could support short to medium term production strategies.

At Bibiani, exploration has focused on following up greenfield targets generated in 2024 and drill testing more mature brownfields targets adjacent to current mining areas. Early stage discoveries of new near surface oxide mineralization at Pamunu, Little Mug and Asempaneye prospects are currently undergoing additional drilling to define their full potential.

Initial drill testing at Little Mug and Pamunu over anomalous soil geochemical trends confirmed the presence of mineralized shear zones associated with sediments, intrusive host rocks and disseminated fine grained pyrite.

Year to date, Asante has completed 126 holes for 13,561 meters of drilling at Chirano, representing 43% of the 2025 program. At Bibiani, another 126 holes totaling 19,271 meters have been completed, representing 63% of planned 2025 drilling.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of 2025 and into 2026, exploration efforts will focus on upgrading resources, extending shoots and identifying new targets with the goal of increasing mine life at Chirano. Approximately 15,000 meters of drilling is planned for the remainder of the year at that site.

At Bibiani, an additional 25,000 meters of reverse circulation drilling is projected for the first half of 2026, with efforts continuing to focus on defining initial resources at Little Mug, Asempaneye and the Yaro-Bredi Domain.

Anthony expressed excitement about learning how the exploration initiative will impact technical reports currently being updated for each mine and scheduled for release in April 2026. Those reports, prepared according to NI 43-101 standards, will incorporate the new drilling results and provide updated resource estimates.

Greenfield exploration efforts at Chirano’s Anansu Prospecting License successfully delineated eight drill ready targets supported by encouraging grab samples averaging more than one gram per tonne of gold across a mineralized corridor of approximately two kilometers. These targets represent promising near surface oxide potential and are scheduled for drill testing in the next campaign.

The company continues to employ a quality assurance program consistent with industry best practices, using accredited laboratories for sample analysis and certified reference material standards inserted every 20 samples to ensure result accuracy.

Asante is an emerging Ghana-focused mid-tier gold producer with operations at both Bibiani and Chirano mines. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Ghana Stock Exchange, Frankfurt Stock Exchange and trades on the OTCQX in the United States.

All concessions carry a 10% free carried interest in favor of the Ghanaian government under the country’s mining act. Both mines are located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts in Ghana’s Golden Triangle, a region known for world class gold deposits.