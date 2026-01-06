Asante Gold Raises 179 Million Canadian Dollars in Share Placement

Asante Gold Corporation completed a 179.4 million Canadian dollar private placement of common shares on January 6, marking one of the largest capital raises by a Ghana-listed mining company in recent months. The Vancouver-based firm issued 112.125 million shares at 1.60 Canadian dollars each to fund expansion at its Bibiani and Chirano gold mines.

The company closed the bought deal offering through a syndicate led by BMO Capital Markets, which served as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner. National Bank Financial Inc. and Clarus Securities Inc. participated as co-underwriters. The syndicate exercised its over-allotment option in full, collecting a cash commission of approximately 9.85 million Canadian dollars, representing 5.5 percent of gross proceeds.

Asante plans to allocate net proceeds toward continued development and growth expenditures at its two operating mines in Ghana. The funds will also support general working capital requirements as the company expands production capacity at both facilities. The Bibiani and Chirano mines are located on Ghana’s prolific gold belts, which host several major mining operations.

The shares issued under the brokered offering are subject to a four-month statutory hold period under Canadian securities laws, expiring on May 7, 2026. The transaction remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), the Toronto-based junior stock exchange where Asante trades under the symbol ASE.

In a separate transaction, the company agreed to sell 8.625 million shares to Executive Chairman Malik Easah at the same 1.60 Canadian dollar price through a non-brokered private placement. This deal is expected to close around January 30, 2026, generating an additional 13.8 million Canadian dollars in gross proceeds. The chairman’s purchase also requires TSXV approval.

Certain company insiders participated in the brokered offering on identical terms as external investors. These insider subscriptions qualify as related party transactions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101, which protects minority shareholders in special transactions. However, Asante claimed exemptions from formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements because the transactions fell below regulatory thresholds.

The company also announced it closed an accordion feature under its existing senior term loan facility effective December 31, 2025. This expansion increased total lender commitments by 30 million US dollars to an aggregate of 150 million US dollars, with GCB Bank Plc providing the additional financing.

Asante operates as a gold exploration, development and operating company with assets exclusively in Ghana. Beyond Bibiani and Chirano, the firm is conducting technical studies at its Kubi Gold Project and exploring the Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase projects. All properties are situated on or near the Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts in Ghana’s mineral-rich Golden Triangle region.

The company trades on three exchanges: the TSXV, the Ghana Stock Exchange under symbol ASG, and the OTCQX Best Market in the United States under ticker ASGOF. Ghana’s mining sector has attracted increased foreign investment as gold prices remain elevated, making capital raises for expansion projects more viable for operators with proven reserves.