Asante Gold Invests GH₡850k in Host Community Scholarships

Asante Gold Chirano Limited has awarded educational scholarships totaling GH₡850,000 to 138 students from mining host communities since 2021, with 31 new beneficiaries announced at its recent 5th annual awards ceremony in the Western North Region.

The initiative, implemented through the Chirano Sefwiman Foundation, has produced 33 graduates in critical fields including medicine, engineering, and education.

General Manager Stephen Asante Yamoah emphasized the program’s rigorous selection criteria, combining aptitude tests, interviews, and community representation to ensure equitable access. “These scholarships represent strategic investment in human capital, not charity,” Yamoah stated, noting the company’s parallel infrastructure projects like the renovated Anyinasie Basic School.

Local officials praised the initiative’s impact on educational equity in the region. Municipal Chief Executive Dominic Gyasi highlighted its role in bridging access gaps, while Sefwi Ahwiaa Chief Nana Kofi Nkoah II challenged recipients to become community change-makers. The program forms part of Asante Gold’s broader community development framework, which aligns with Ghana’s mining sector social responsibility standards.