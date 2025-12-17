Asante Gold Increases Private Placement to 156 Million Canadian Dollars for Mine Development

Asante Gold Corporation has increased its previously announced bought deal private placement to 156 million Canadian dollars through BMO Capital Markets (BMO), with proceeds designated for continued development at the Bibiani and Chirano gold mines in Ghana. The company announced on December 16, 2025, that it will issue 97.5 million common shares at 1.60 Canadian dollars per share through a brokered offering expected to close on January 6, 2026.

BMO agreed to act as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters for the increased placement, up from the initial 125 million Canadian dollar offering announced earlier the same day. The underwriters received an option exercisable up to 48 hours before closing to purchase an additional 14.625 million common shares at the same price for additional gross proceeds of up to 23.4 million Canadian dollars. The company also announced a non brokered private placement with Executive Chairman Malik Easah for 8.625 million common shares at the offering price for aggregate gross proceeds of 13.8 million Canadian dollars.

Asante operates the Bibiani and Chirano gold mines and continues detailed technical studies at its Kubi Gold Project, all located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts in Ghana. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V), the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), and the OTCQX Best Market. President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dave Anthony and Executive Vice President and Country Director Frederick Attakumah lead operations in the country.

The company also reached an agreement with senior lenders under its existing senior debt facility to access an accordion feature that will increase total commitments by 30 million United States (US) dollars. GCB Bank Plc is envisaged to be the provider of the accordion, with closing anticipated concurrent with the brokered offering. Completion of the accordion is subject to conditions including an equity raise for gross proceeds of not less than 90 million US dollars by no later than January 15, 2026, maintaining minimum liquidity of 40 million US dollars, and satisfying certain performance tests.

The brokered offering will be conducted through private placements in Canadian provinces pursuant to applicable exemptions from prospectus requirements under Canadian securities laws. Shares will also be offered in the United States through private placement pursuant to exemptions from registration requirements under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in jurisdictions outside Canada and the United States on equivalent basis. Common shares issued pursuant to the brokered offering will be subject to a four month statutory hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The non brokered offering expected to close on January 30, 2026, constitutes a related party transaction for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The company is exempt from requirements to obtain formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in reliance on specific sections of the instrument, as neither the fair market value of securities issued to the related party nor the fair market value of consideration exceeds 25 percent of the company’s market capitalization as calculated in accordance with the regulation.

Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba, and Betenase projects for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the center of Ghana’s Golden Triangle. The company has an experienced team of mine finders, builders, and operators with extensive experience in Ghana. The Vancouver based company filed Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2025, disclosing plans for the accordion feature and equity raise.

Completion of both the brokered and non brokered offerings is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Securities offered pursuant to the placements have not been registered under US securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. The company stated it intends to use net proceeds from both offerings for continued development and growth expenditures at the operating mines and for general working capital purposes.

The company cautioned that forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections, including inability to complete offerings or receive necessary regulatory approvals on terms described or on other acceptable terms. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update forward looking statements except as required by securities laws and policies of securities exchanges on which it is listed.