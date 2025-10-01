Asante Gold Fires Up Round-the-Clock Operations at Bibiani Mine

Asante Gold Corporation’s new sulphide treatment facility at Ghana’s Bibiani Gold Mine has shifted into continuous operation, marking what could become a transformative chapter for the Canadian-listed miner’s West African ambitions.

The plant started with 12-hour shifts on September 27 before transitioning to 24-hour operations on September 30, putting an end to months of construction and testing that came in at $32 million—right on budget and without any lost-time accidents recorded so far this year. Now comes the trickier part: proving the technology works at scale.

Over the next month, engineers will fine-tune the facility’s flotation, regrinding, and high-intensity leaching systems with a clear target in mind. The company aims to boost life-of-mine gold recovery from 60% to 92%, a jump that would fundamentally change Bibiani’s economics. That’s not just incremental improvement—it’s the kind of efficiency gain that can turn marginal ore into profitable production.

The 4-million-tonne-per-year plant tackles a geological challenge that’s been limiting Bibiani’s output: refractory sulphide ore below 110 meters where roughly 30% of the gold sits locked in microscopic particles that conventional processing can’t touch. The facility uses flotation to concentrate these stubborn sulphides, then grinds them even finer before subjecting them to aggressive leaching. What doesn’t get recovered goes back to Bibiani’s main carbon-in-leach circuit for another pass.

International specialists played crucial roles in making it happen. Australia’s ALS handled metallurgical testing, while FLSmidth from the United States and Europe’s MO Group contributed processing technology. South Africa’s Maelgwyn brought flotation expertise. On the ground in Ghana, MiningPro Ghana Limited managed the project alongside Jet-Rom Engineering, which handled the engineering details.

Dave Anthony, Asante’s President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), emphasized the shift from construction to optimization, noting that with financing secured, the company expects long-term production to reach 450,000 to 500,000 ounces annually. That’s an ambitious target, though it aligns with the company’s previously stated five-year outlook projecting output exceeding 500,000 ounces by 2028.

Financial markets will be watching production numbers closely. Asante has been ramping up Bibiani throughout 2025, funded partly by a $100 million investment. The sulphide plant represents a critical piece of the growth story that justified that investment.

Beyond Bibiani, Asante operates the Chirano mine and is exploring several other properties including Kubi, Keyhole, Fahiakoba, and Betenase across Ghana’s productive Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. Construction on the sulphide facility began in late 2024, with commissioning work wrapping up this month.

Whether Asante hits its recovery targets in late October will signal how quickly this expansion translates into actual ounces. The technology isn’t experimental—similar systems work elsewhere in the industry—but making it perform consistently at a mine coming out of care and maintenance just a couple of years ago presents its own challenges. October’s optimization phase will tell investors whether this $32 million bet pays off as planned.