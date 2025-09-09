Asante Akim North MP Denies UK Trial Reports

Asante Akim North Member of Parliament Ohene Kwame Frimpong has categorically denied reports suggesting he is undergoing trial in the United Kingdom, issuing a legal clarification amid speculation about his parliamentary status.

The denial comes through a letter dated September 8, 2025, from his legal representatives, which states that no pending legal proceedings exist against him in any jurisdiction, either civil or criminal.

The controversy began after reports on Good Evening Ghana suggested the independent MP was facing trial abroad, potentially threatening his parliamentary seat and sparking extensive social media discussions about his legal status.

“We wish to clarify that there are no pending legal proceedings, whether civil or criminal, against our client in any court of competent jurisdiction, either in Ghana or other jurisdictions,” the legal letter stated.

However, conflicting reports persist as legal practitioner Martin Kpebu recently commented on what he described as “the ongoing trial of Asante Akim North MP, Ohene Kwame Frimpong outside the country,” suggesting the controversy remains unresolved.

Media personality Paul Adom-Otchere has also alleged that due to an ongoing legal battle involving the MP, there could soon be a by-election in the Asante Akim North constituency, adding to speculation about Frimpong’s political future.

The 39-year-old entrepreneur and politician previously addressed similar arrest rumors three weeks ago when he appeared in a social media video from his bed, dismissing claims that he had been arrested in the United Kingdom.

Frimpong contested the 2024 parliamentary elections as an independent candidate, defeating incumbent NPP MP Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi in a surprising victory that established him as one of Ghana’s few successful independent parliamentarians.

The current controversy follows a pattern of rumors and speculation that have surrounded the MP since his electoral victory, including previous unfounded claims about his arrest that he was compelled to address publicly.

Constitutional law experts note that under Article 94(2)(c) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, an MP can lose their seat if sentenced to death or imprisonment exceeding twelve months, making any criminal conviction a serious threat to parliamentary tenure.

The legal clarification appears designed to address concerns about potential disqualification under parliamentary rules while countering persistent media speculation about ongoing legal troubles.

Frimpong’s legal team’s intervention suggests growing concern about the impact of unverified reports on his political standing and the need for definitive public clarification of his legal status.

The MP, who hails from Agogo in the Asante Akim area, has maintained his parliamentary duties while addressing these recurring allegations through both social media and formal legal channels.

The controversy highlights the challenges facing independent MPs in Ghana’s political system, where they often lack the institutional support structures available to party-affiliated parliamentarians when addressing public controversies.

Ghana’s Parliament has not officially commented on the matter, though the continuing speculation about potential by-elections indicates the seriousness with which some observers view the unresolved allegations.

The conflicting accounts between the MP’s denial and continued media speculation suggest the controversy may require further clarification from relevant authorities to definitively resolve questions about his legal standing.