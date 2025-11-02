Asante Akim MP Denies Calling Bawumia Slave

New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker Kwaku Asante Boateng has denied describing former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a slave within the party, insisting his televised comments were misrepresented and taken out of context.

The Asante Akim South Member of Parliament issued a statement on Friday, October 31, 2025, categorically rejecting claims he used such language during an interview on Adom TV’s Badwam programme. He said at no point did he use, imply or endorse the term slave, stressing his remarks focused on circumstances surrounding Dr Bawumia’s nomination as running mate rather than his person or ethnicity.

Asante Boateng explained his comments were rooted in an analogy drawn from Asante chieftaincy traditions to illustrate how leadership in the NPP is earned through dedication and long term service to the party. He clarified that Dr Bawumia was relatively new to the party’s internal structures when nominated and was described as a stranger only in the sense that he had limited prior involvement in grassroots operations.

The MP referenced several distinguished party members from the North who have served with dedication over the years, including Ambrose Dery, Malik Alhassan Yakubu, Hajia Alima Mahama and the late M.N.D. Jawula. He emphasized these individuals earned respect through years of loyalty and sacrifice, arguing any attempt to frame his comments as ethnically charged was malicious and dangerously divisive.

However, his denial came after the NPP officially distanced itself from the controversy. General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong issued a statement on Saturday, November 1, 2025, condemning the remarks as unfortunate and emphasizing they do not reflect the party’s values or position. The party reaffirmed its commitment to unity, inclusivity and respect for all members regardless of background.

During the Adom TV interview, Asante Boateng likened the situation to chieftaincy disputes where royal heirs are sidelined in favour of an outsider, causing internal conflict. He urged Dr Bawumia to step aside from the flagbearer race, claiming the former Vice President’s candidacy is causing division within the party.

The Ashanti Regional Communications Team of Dr Bawumia’s campaign strongly condemned the remarks as divisive and disrespectful, describing them as unfortunate, misguided and unbecoming of a senior party member. They highlighted Dr Bawumia’s extensive record of service, including his roles as former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, two time presidential running mate in 2008 and 2012, and Vice President from 2017 until early 2025.

Prominent journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni also criticized the remarks, describing them as extreme and reflective of a broader obsession among some who view the NPP as an ethnic preserve. He warned that tribal politicking could alienate voters across the country and prove politically suicidal for the party.

Asante Boateng expressed disappointment that some respected individuals, including Awuni, repeated what he called false claims without verifying the full context. He also criticized the NPP General Secretary for issuing a statement based on what he described as misleading interpretations.

The MP reaffirmed his loyalty to the governing party, stressing his commitment to unity, inclusivity and national progress remains firm. He said he will continue working with the leadership, membership and grassroots to advance the party’s vision for transformation and prosperity.

The controversy erupted at a sensitive time for the NPP. Dr Bawumia formally commenced his nationwide campaign on October 15, 2025, touring all 276 constituencies across Ghana in a grassroots focused effort to secure the flagbearer position ahead of the 2028 general elections. Recent polling shows Dr Bawumia maintaining a commanding lead in the flagbearer race despite internal divisions.