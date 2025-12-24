Asafoatse Akroboso III of the Larkpleh family of Prampram in the Greater Accra Region has expressed worry over an alledged military harrassment over their properties at Afienya.

He alledged that some military personells at the Shai-Hillls Military camp have abandoned their official duties and rather turned themselves into languards activiries in the area.

He disclosed that mamy people have been prevented by the military from developing their legitimate acquired properties within the area.

“The persistence attack by the military personells ahve recently led to the untimely death of an innocent seven-fathered man in the area,” he alledged.

Asafoatse Akroboso III appelaed to President John Dramani Mahama to as a matter of urgency intervene to help the illegal operations of the military personells.

“We also have the men to battle the military over our land, but we just dont want to put the law into our own hands,” Asafoatse Akroboso III stated.

He disclosed that the Lakple family of prampram has won judgement on the land and could not understand why the military should allow themselves to be used by enchroachers on their lamd to persistently attack them and their clients.

He dosclsoed that the case had been reported to the Afienya police but the action by the military persists.

“We can not sit down and allow an oitsider to fotcibly claim ownership of ptoperties that were legitimately acquired by our grandparents mamy yeats ago for our great family,” he stated.

The Asafoatse declared their readiness to battle the military personells if no action was taken by the Imterior ministry as well as President John Dramani Mahama within the short period of time.