Asaase Radio Online forced to Retract “False” Audit claim

OSAD Legal Services PRUC has issued a formal disclaimer and demanded the immediate retraction of a malicious online news publication by asaaseradio.com which is clearly intended to cause mischief against the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF).

The dubious online portal which is designed to attack and undermine well-meaning Ghanaians and corporates had alleged that the firm provided expert legal advice to the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) regarding a purported attempt to alter the Fund’s 2024 audit report.

The baseless and reckless article, published on Monday, December 8, 2025, and titled “Auditor-General Rebukes MIIF CEO Over Audit Rewrite Attempt,” carried a paragraph under the sub-heading “Legal Advisers Warned MIIF — But Were Ignored”.

According to the publication which is one of many intending to malign MIIF and its CEO, OSAD Legal Services allegedly advised MIIF on matters concerning the audit controversy but was disregarded.

In a strongly worded disclaimer signed by the Head of Chambers, OSAD Legal Services PRUC made it clear that the chamber disassociated itself entirely from what it described as “hearsay and unverified information” contained in the report.

It clarified that the firm’s ongoing engagement with MIIF relates strictly to legal matters in a pending court case and has no connection whatsoever with any audit processes.

“We do not associate ourselves with the unverified claims made in the said publication,” the statement noted adding that, “Our role is purely legal, and any suggestion that we provided advice on audit matters is false.”

As a result, OSAD Legal Services has therefore demanded a full retraction of the fabricated publication within three days, beginning from the date the notice was served.

The firm warned that failure to comply would leave it no option but to initiate legal action to protect its reputation and enforce its rights.

OSAD further prevailed on the asaaseonline to verify facts with authorized sources before making future publications that touch on the sensitive issues involving MIIF.

“Confirm any new information from appropriate and authorized sources to avoid disseminating false information to the public,” the disclaimer advised.

Background

The authors of the story who have been relentless in their publication of false narratives about the MIIF CEO to malign her, had indicated that there was a brewing controversy that has engulfed the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) after the Auditor-General issued a sharp, unprecedented rebuke for attempting to rewrite already audited and signed financial statements for the 2024 financial year.

The development, per the author’s figment of imagination, raises serious concerns about transparency, integrity, and the management of Ghana’s sovereign mineral revenues.

It stated that the saga began in September 2025, when a former MIIF board member initiated lawful processes to obtain the Fund’s audited financial statements under the Right to Information Act but the Fund, however, according to the author, refused to respond to the request.

The former board member then filed an additional request seeking proof of MIIF’s compliance with its reporting obligations under the law. MIIF again failed to respond, in what sources described as a deliberate attempt to block access to information that would contradict a narrative of mismanagement by the Fund’s previous leadership.

In its usual allegations, it said “Faced with growing pressure and a collapsing narrative, MIIF’s CEO, Justina Nelson, allegedly pursued an extraordinary course of action: asking the Ghana Audit Service to revise the audited financial statements, even though both MIIF and the Auditor-General had formally signed them.”

The author had wildly alleged that; “Sources familiar with the matter disclosed that MIIF’s legal advisers, OSAD Legal Services, led by Dr. Eric Oduro Osae, a former Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, repeatedly advised MIIF’s management not to pursue a restatement of signed audited accounts.”

The author said despite this expert guidance, the news portal noted that, CEO and her team allegedly pushed forward, determined to rewrite the financial record to support what insiders describe as a false narrative of mismanagement by the Fund’s previous administration.