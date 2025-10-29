ASA Savings and Loans Screens Hundreds for Cancer

ASA Savings and Loans has provided free breast cancer screening services to hundreds of women across three communities in the Ashanti Region as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The initiative provided critical health services to women in three key communities including Bantama Kwadaso Area, Aboabo Asawase Area, and Obuasi Bekwai Area. The corporate sponsored health drives were designed to remove financial and accessibility barriers to early detection, which is crucial in the successful treatment of breast cancer.

At each location, residents, especially customers of ASA, benefitted from clinical breast examinations conducted by qualified medical professionals, as well as educational sessions on self examination techniques and the importance of regular check ups.

The breast cancer screening for the region kicked off at the Aboabo Business Centre at the Asawase Market. Mavis Owusu, Area Manager, told the Business and Financial Times that 107 women were screened successfully.

“Early detection can save lives,” Owusu said.

She added that as a financial institution working closely with women, the company has made it its responsibility to support women in communities through the screening initiative. The exercise was organized for customers in the Aboabo area as well as other women in the community, remaining open to everyone because the institution wants clients to stay healthy, seek early treatment when necessary, and continue to work hard to support their families.

At Tutuka Obuasi, Dennis Amofa Adarkwah, Bekwai Area Manager, noted that the screening was done in partnership with the Obuasi Seventh Day Adventist Hospital, where the team actively sensitized beneficiary women on the need to frequently visit health facilities to be screened. The initiative demonstrated the company’s commitment to the holistic well being of its clients.

Amofa Adarkwah indicated that the relationship with customers extends beyond banking transactions. The institution recognizes that healthy customers are productive customers and as an organization that primarily serves women entrepreneurs, it has a responsibility to support their health and well being.

Seth Morgan Arhin, Division Manager for Ashanti South at ASA Savings and Loans, mentioned that at least 150 women were expected to be screened. The Kwadaso area held their breast screening exercise at the Bantama Market where several market women, including shoppers, actively participated in the screening.

Samuel Odame Sakyi, Area Manager, emphasized that the choice of Bantama Market was strategic, given the high concentration of the company’s customers in the area and the proximity of targeted participants. These are hardworking women who drive the local economy, and by bringing essential health services to their doorstep, the company is contributing to their longevity and business sustainability, he said.

Market women who participated in the exercise expressed gratitude to the financial institution for the initiative. Josephine, also known as Yaa Baby, a hairdresser at Asawase, told the Business and Financial Times that she has been banking with ASA for some years, but the screening showed the company cares about more than money. The screening was free, and the education received may save lives.

Elizabeth Nyarko, who sells plantain at the Bantama Market, expressed delight at ASA Savings and Loans for bringing the health screening right inside the market. As market women, they are always busy working and often neglect their health, making it convenient to prioritize health when services come to the business centre, she said.