As Global Health Faces Its First Reversal in Progress in a Generation, Gates Foundation CEO Details a 20-Year Push to Save and Improve Lives

Suzman says the setback shouldn’t be permanent and lays out a roadmap to reclaim momentum and accelerate progress through 2045, even amid significant financial constraints globally

Today, Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman released his 2026 Annual Letter, The Road to 2045, warning that the recent reversal in global health progress raises urgent moral choices and outlining a 20-year agenda to accelerate impact as the foundation works toward completing its mission.

Suzman’s reflections come at a consequential moment for global health and development and for the foundation itself. After years of stalled progress, foreign aid has fallen sharply by more than 25 percent, with low income countries also facing mounting debt that is constraining investment in their people. Against this backdrop, the Gates Foundation has moved to accelerate its work and sharpen its focus at a moment when global need is growing.

“In 2025, for the first time this century, it’s almost certain that more children died than the year before. That’s a sentence I hoped I’d never have to write,” Suzman says. “It’s not as if the world forgot how to save children’s lives. It just wasn’t prioritized.”

Suzman notes that while recent setbacks driven by declining development assistance and growing debt burdens are serious, they are not permanent and can be addressed through renewed political will, sharper prioritization, and sustained investment.

Reflecting on what is at stake, Suzman writes, “Over the years, I’ve held fast to the conviction that poverty is not a sad inevitability but a solvable problem, one we have a moral obligation to take on.”

Building on Bill Gates’ May 2025 announcement committing the Gates Foundation to spend a total of $200 billion over the next 20 years before closing in 2045, Suzman reaffirms three core goals that will guide the foundation’s work:

No mother or child dies of a preventable cause

The next generation grows up in a world without deadly infectious diseases

Hundreds of millions of people break free from poverty, putting more countries on the path to prosperity

Suzman’s Annual Letter makes the case that achieving these ambitions is possible if resources are focused where they save the most lives. He writes that the foundation will concentrate its accelerated spending on scaling proven interventions such as immunization, nutrition, and maternal health care, while investing in new tools to combat malaria, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases.

Suzman points to the foundation’s recent announcement of a historic $9 billion annual payout as evidence of both urgency and disciplined stewardship. His letter also highlights how responsibly deploying innovation, including generative AI, can help limited resources go farther by strengthening delivery systems, improving decision-making, and expanding access to care.

As one example, Suzman highlights the foundation’s recent investment to expand access to AI tools in global health and development, including new partnerships focused on strengthening primary health care systems in Africa. He emphasizes that technology must be paired with equity, strong public institutions, and local leadership to deliver lasting impact.

Suzman underscores that progress at this scale depends on deep partnerships. “None of the progress of the last 25 years would have been possible without our partners,” he writes. He emphasizes the foundation’s role as a catalyst that takes risks others cannot or will not take and works alongside governments, businesses, and communities to ensure solutions last long after its funding ends.

Looking ahead, Suzman frames the coming years as a pivotal time. “My hope is that future generations will look back on this period as a small spike, an almost forgotten moment when progress hung in the balance before the world got back on track.”

“When the foundation closes its doors,” Suzman adds, “I’m confident that where a child is born will no longer determine whether they live, learn, and thrive.”

The full 2026 Annual Letter is available at [LINK].