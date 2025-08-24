Artist Creates Sustainable Business From Waste But Faces Gallery Gatekeeping

Ghanaian installation artist Tetteh Narh Martin is proving that environmental consciousness and commercial success can work hand in hand, though he says the art establishment continues blocking independent creators from reaching their full potential.

Martin, who works under the name Tenama Arts, has built his practice around transforming discarded materials into high-value installations. At this year’s Chale Wote Street Art Festival, his waste-to-art approach represents both creative innovation and a sustainable business model that addresses Ghana’s growing environmental challenges.

The artist made the shift from traditional painting to installation work five years ago, drawn by the possibilities of recycling materials like plastic bottles and metal containers into large-scale pieces. His current focus reflects a deliberate strategy to combine environmental impact with artistic expression.

“Right now, I’m focusing on the installation art because of the materials that I’m using currently,” Martin explained. This approach allows him to reduce waste while creating pieces that command substantial market prices, with works measuring two by three meters potentially selling for five thousand dollars.

The pricing reflects both scale and the intensive labor required for each installation. Martin emphasized that every piece carries significant artistic and economic value, demonstrating how sustainability principles can generate meaningful commercial returns in the creative sector.

However, accessing traditional gallery spaces remains frustratingly difficult for independent artists like Martin. He described encountering demanding terms that often require artists to donate works or pay elevated fees simply to display their creations.

“Sometimes you approach the gallery and the terms and conditions is like a whole lot,” he said. “You have to dash some of your artworks which is not fair, and some demand a higher price before you can get there.”

These barriers create significant obstacles for artists attempting to scale their practices into viable businesses. Despite producing work that meets international quality standards, many find themselves shut out of the institutional networks that could amplify their reach and earning potential.

Street festivals like Chale Wote have become crucial alternatives for exposure and professional networking. Martin described the experience as invaluable for connecting with potential collaborators and collectors who might not encounter his work through traditional channels.

“It’s been a great experience that I’m having right now,” he noted. “I’ve been interacting with a lot of people, exchanging contacts.”

His situation highlights broader tensions within Ghana’s creative economy. While artists continue innovating with sustainable business models and producing internationally competitive work, they face limited institutional support and financing options.

The gap between artistic talent and market access suggests that Ghana may be underutilizing its creative potential. Without more inclusive gallery structures and better support systems, many artists remain unable to monetize their creativity at the scale their work merits.

Martin’s success at Chale Wote demonstrates public appetite for innovative, environmentally conscious art. Whether Ghana’s established art institutions will adapt to better serve independent creators remains an open question that could determine the sector’s future growth trajectory.