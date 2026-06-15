Artificial Intelligence Is Running the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the first in which artificial intelligence operates simultaneously on the pitch, in coaching rooms, at stadium gates and across social media, making the tournament underway in North America the most heavily instrumented in football history.

The competition, which opened on June 11 at Estadio Azteca and runs across 104 matches in 16 stadiums spanning three countries, will generate more than 90 petabytes of data according to estimates from SanDisk, a tournament infrastructure sponsor. When social media, streaming and mobile interactions are included, Bank of America’s research team projects total digital engagement could approach two exabytes — roughly 45 times the volume produced at the Qatar 2022 edition.

The offside call you now see in seconds

The most immediate change for anyone watching is how offsides are decided. Before the tournament, all 1,248 participating players completed full body digital scans that produced precise 3D avatars used throughout matches. Fifteen optical tracking cameras per stadium follow 29 data points on every player simultaneously, while the official Adidas TRIONDA match ball carries a sensor that transmits positional data 500 times per second. The system narrows the tolerated margin for automated offside detection to 10 centimetres, tightened considerably from 50 centimetres at Qatar 2022. Crucially, when a clear violation is detected, the alert now goes directly into the on-field referee’s earpiece, eliminating the wait for a video review room relay that caused some of the longest delays in recent tournament football.

Referees have also been fitted with body cameras that provide stabilised first person footage to broadcasters during matches, opening a viewing angle that has never existed before. The cameras cannot be consulted during live play, keeping the final call in human hands.

Coaching data, for all 48 nations

Inside coaching rooms, FIFA and Lenovo jointly developed Football AI Pro, an analytics platform made available to every competing team. The system is built on a football language model trained on more than 2,000 sport-specific metrics and can process hundreds of millions of data points per match. Technical staff can pose queries in natural language and receive responses in text, video clips, graphs or 3D visualisations. For nations without specialist analytics departments — a category covering most of the 48 competing teams — the platform offers a genuine broadening of capacity.

The equity, however, is partial. Argentina, France, Morocco, Iraq, Turkey and the United States have separately secured Google Gemini as a commercial AI partner, using the model for injury prevention, tactical preparation and team communications during the tournament. Argentina unveiled the arrangement in March 2026, with the Gemini logo appearing on official training kits. Those bespoke commercial relationships provide layers of AI capability that Football AI Pro alone does not cover.

Faces as tickets, and the warnings that followed

The security architecture surrounding all 16 host venues has alarmed civil liberties organisations. According to reporting by Yahoo News, the United States federal government invested $365 million in surveillance technology for the tournament. Facial recognition systems are running across every venue, matching faces against security databases in real time. Fans entering stadiums in the United States no longer need physical documentation; their faces serve as entry credentials. In Mexico, robot patrol units manufactured by Hyundai are operating around the International Broadcast Centre in Dallas, fitted with cameras and scanning sensors.

More than 120 organisations, including the American Civil Liberties Union and Amnesty International, issued travel advisories before the tournament, warning of facial recognition risks. The Electronic Frontier Foundation has said the systems will outlast the tournament, with cameras and command infrastructure likely remaining in host-city stadiums after the final whistle.

The system protecting players online

FIFA’s social media monitoring service scans 30,000 keywords across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Threads, hiding abusive comments within two seconds of posting. The person who sent the abuse can still see their own message but remains unaware it has been concealed and reported. Provider Respondology estimates the service has removed 15 million abusive comments from football globally. At Qatar 2022, monitors analysed 20 million posts and identified nearly 20,000 abusive messages directed at players and officials, hiding 287,000 comments before they were seen. At the following year’s Women’s World Cup, one in five players received discriminatory or threatening messages.

Canada defender Mark-Anthony Kaye described what protection like this addresses. “It’s not as easy as just tuning it out. It hurts,” he said.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, separately removed 2.6 million pieces of hateful content from those platforms in the final quarter of 2025, with more than 74 percent detected before any user reported it.

The same tools, reaching people differently

Whether the AI deployed across this tournament widens or narrows the gap between football’s richest and poorest federations depends on which layer you examine. On the analytics side, Cape Verde, making its World Cup debut, has access to the same Football AI Pro platform as Brazil. On the security side, a $365 million surveillance investment built for a football tournament will remain embedded in North American cities when the fans go home, and the biometric systems running across all 16 venues will make different populations feel their presence differently.

The 2026 World Cup has not turned football over to machines. Human referees make the final calls. Coaches still decide. Players still play. But the environment in which all of that happens has changed in ways that extend well past July 19 and the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.