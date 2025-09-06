Artificial Intelligence is one of the Best Strategies to Enhance PR, Brand Reputation Management and Stakeholders Engagement

Ghana, and majority of African countries are emerging economies characterized by diverse rich cultural tapestry, and the Public Relations landscape in Africa is rapidly evolving with advancements in technology and digital communication.

According to Dr. Gabrah, the practice of public relations is relatively new compared to developed and well advanced nations. It is said that, the growth of Public Relations in Africa is driven by the increasing awareness of the importance of reputation management.

Per research conducted by Dr. Antoinette, under the topic, “AI Integration, PR Strategies, Brand Reputation and Stakeholder Perceptions: A Conceptual Framework”, clearly explore how Artificial intelligence has shaped Public Relations strategies, influenced brand reputation, and impacted stakeholder’s perception from the emerging economy perspective.

The findings of the aforementioned research show that Artificial intelligence driven PR effort plays a critical role in detecting and responding to brand-related crises, reputation monitoring, and measuring brand sentiment in emerging economies.

The research findings further indicate that, there is a high acceptance, trust, and engagement with AI-driven PR efforts from the stakeholders’ perspective. Also, from the findings of the research, Dr. Gabrah informed industry’s and the Corporate world that, “AI-driven PR strategies impact positively on brand reputation and stakeholders’ perception.

She therefore, encourage the businesses, organizations particularly the private sector to embrace the use of Artificial intelligence in the Public Relations activities as well as brand reputation management.

Dr. Antoinette Yaa Benewaa Gabrah is a Lecturer and Research at Academic City University and Ghana Communication Technology University and a consultant. She holds PhD in Marketing with special research interest in Artificial Intelligence, Branding, Public Relations, Service Marketing etc.