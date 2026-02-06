Arthur Eyes Western Ndc Chairmanship

Hon. Engineer George Kofi Arthur, former Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central, has officially declared his readiness to contest the Western Regional Chairmanship of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). His bid is anchored on more than a decade of parliamentary service, a solid track record in party organization, and extensive professional experience across engineering, education, and governance.

Born on February 24, 1969, at Wassa Agona Amenfi in the Western Region, Hon. Arthur’s political career reflects a long-standing dedication to public service and grassroots activism. He represented Amenfi Central in Parliament from 2005 to 2017, serving three consecutive terms. During this period, he earned recognition for his leadership on key committees, policy expertise, and disciplined approach to legislative work.

His academic credentials highlight a multidisciplinary foundation. He holds a Diploma in Education with Distinction in Educational Technology from the Presbyterian College of Education, a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Technology (Electronics and Automotive option) from the University of Education, Winneba, and a Master’s Degree in Governance and Leadership from GIMPA. This blend of education, engineering, and governance informs his technocratic style of leadership and administrative competence.

Professionally, Hon. Arthur has built a diverse career as a teacher, engineer, electronics specialist, and construction professional. He has worked with Toyota Ghana, Anyasco Electronics, and Afrangua Construction Limited, contributing to major road infrastructure projects across the Western and Western North Regions. These experiences have given him practical insight into regional development challenges, particularly in infrastructure, employment creation, and industrial growth.

Within the NDC, his party credentials are equally extensive. He has served as General Secretary of the Mpohor Constituency, contributed to the National Communications Team, and held leadership roles during his student and professional life. In Parliament, his committee work spanned Roads and Transport, Public Accounts, Defence and Interior, Agriculture, Housing, Employment and Social Welfare, among others. Notably, he chaired the Defence and Interior Committee and served as Deputy Ranking Member of the Public Accounts Committee for over a decade.

Political observers note that his combination of legislative experience, administrative skill, and regional development exposure makes him a formidable contender for the Western Regional Chairmanship. Supporters argue that his deep knowledge of party structures and ability to coordinate across constituencies position him to strengthen party cohesion and improve electoral performance in the region.

As the NDC gears up for internal contests ahead of national elections, Hon. Engineer George Kofi Arthur’s candidacy stands out as one grounded in experience and proven service. His record in Parliament, party organization, and professional life underscores a leadership style focused on results rather than rhetoric—qualities that align with the strategic demands of the Western Regional Chairman role.