Artan Receives Full FIFA Fee and UEFA Super Cup Appointment

FIFA will pay Somalia referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan his full World Cup tournament fee, and UEFA has appointed him to officiate the Super Cup in Salzburg on August 12, following his deportation from the United States before the tournament began.

According to BBC Sport, FIFA confirmed Artan will receive his complete fee despite not officiating at any of the 104 matches in the 2026 tournament. He was denied entry at Miami International Airport, where US border officials held him for 11 hours before deporting him to Istanbul and then to Mogadishu. US authorities rejected both his diplomatic passport and his visa during the process.

The Trump administration has alleged that Artan was denied entry because of links to individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist organisations. Artan has not addressed that specific claim directly. He has said he was never told the reason for his exclusion during the detention itself.

Artan arrived home to a large public reception. Government officials and supporters met him at Mogadishu’s airport, and thousands gathered in the capital to mark the occasion. At a press conference, he addressed the Somali public directly. “I want to tell our youth not to lose hope in our country,” he said.

UEFA responded to his exclusion from the World Cup by appointing him, following discussions with the Confederation of African Football, to referee the 2026 Super Cup, the annual curtain-raiser between the Champions League and Europa League holders. Artan is the 2025 CAF Men’s Referee of the Year and was one of only two centre referees selected from Africa for the World Cup. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin praised him as an excellent and already experienced referee, describing the appointment as football’s way of connecting people.

The Super Cup fixture pits Paris Saint-Germain against Aston Villa at Stadion Salzburg, Austria. PSG claimed their second consecutive Champions League title by defeating Arsenal on penalties in the final held at Puskas Arena in Budapest. Aston Villa clinched the Europa League with a 3-0 win over SC Freiburg in Istanbul on May 20, their first major European trophy since winning the European Cup in 1982.

Artan’s exclusion from the tournament was among the most widely reported of the access difficulties that accompanied the 2026 World Cup, which was held partly in the United States under its current immigration enforcement regime. An Iraqi team staff member was also denied entry, and a near-total refusal rate on Ghanaian supporter visa applications was separately documented.