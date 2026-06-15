Arrest The Dansoman Chief Now! Withdraw His Gazette Status…Drug Allegations Spark Public Outcry

A disturbing audio recording circulating on social media has sparked widespread concern. The recording, alleged to contain the voice of Nii Danso, the Chief of Dansoman, reportedly includes claims of past involvement in drug trafficking, imprisonment in the United Kingdom, relocation to the United States, and eventual deportation to Ghana in the late 1980s. Public outrage is understandable. When custodians of tradition and community leaders become associated with allegations of serious criminal conduct, it strikes at the very foundation of public trust.

If the audio is authentic, the implications are profound. The statements attributed to the chief appear not only to acknowledge a criminal past but also to justify it by suggesting that many respected individuals of that era were engaged in similar activities. Such remarks, if verified, raise serious questions about leadership, accountability, and the moral standards expected of traditional authorities.

A chief is not merely a titleholder. A chief is a custodian of culture, morality, and communal values. The office demands dignity, integrity, and conduct worthy of emulation. When allegations of serious criminal conduct arise against a traditional leader, the public deserves answers.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service should invite Nii Kojo Danso for questioning and conduct a thorough investigation into the claims contained in the circulating audio. Equally, the Ministry responsible for Chieftaincy Affairs, together with the relevant Regional and National Houses of Chiefs, should examine the matter and determine whether any legal or customary breaches warrant further action, including a review of his gazette status if the allegations are substantiated.

We cannot claim to be fighting drug abuse while appearing indifferent to allegations involving persons occupying positions of authority. The battle against narcotics cannot be won if society celebrates individuals accused of profiting from a trade that destroys lives, families, and communities. No gazette without NACOC clearance,

therefore the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, in collaboration with the National House of Chiefs and NACOC, must immediately, ensure a mandatory NACOC vetting of all chiefs before gazetting.

This is not merely about one individual. It reflects a disturbing trend in which persons linked to narcotics-related offences or allegations continue to find acceptance, influence, and prestige in public life.

Perhaps the most notable examples are, in June 2025, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) reportedly arrested Nicholas Fiagah, a sub-chief at Ankwa-Doboro, following the discovery of a substantial quantity of suspected cannabis during a raid. Years earlier, Nana Kwame Ansong, a sub-chief of Worawora, was also reportedly arrested in connection with suspected cannabis trafficking.

The larger concern is the gradual normalisation of criminality. When wealth becomes the sole measure of success, society begins to overlook how that wealth was acquired. Communities celebrate the benefactor while ignoring the source of the fortune. The dangerous message this sends to young people is devastatingly simple: crime pays. Such thinking undermines the values upon which every stable society is built. Hard work, integrity, lawful enterprise, and personal responsibility begin to appear less rewarding than shortcuts to wealth and influence.

The consequences extend far beyond morality. Ghana’s international reputation, investor confidence, and commitment to the rule of law are all affected when individuals with serious criminal histories or unresolved allegations are elevated to positions of authority without proper scrutiny. Public confidence in state institutions weakens when citizens perceive that wealth and influence can outweigh accountability.

Traditional leadership remains one of Ghana’s most respected institutions. Chiefs are expected to be custodians of custom and guardians of communal values, not symbols of controversy. If allegations arise, they must be addressed through due process, transparency, and strict adherence to the law.

This matter should not be settled by social media speculation, political loyalty, personal friendships, or public emotion. It must be settled by facts, evidence, and due process. If the audio is authentic, the public deserves a full explanation. If the allegations are false, the chief of Dansoman, deserves complete vindication.

Either way, silence is not an option. The integrity of our traditional institutions or the moral future of our nation is not optional, it is the price of public trust.

The author is a researcher in governance and organised crime