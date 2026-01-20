Aro Dan Adjei Unveils Powerful New Gospel Single “Tie Yen Nne,” A Song of Gratitude and Deep Worship

Ghanaian gospel musician Aro Dan Adjei has officially released his latest single, “Tie Yen Nne,” marking another inspiring chapter in his spirit-led music ministry.

The new song, whose title translates from Akan as “Listen to Our Prayers?”, is a heartfelt expression of thanksgiving, faith, and complete dependence on God. Through sincere lyrics and passionate vocal delivery, Aro Dan Adjei reflects on God’s protection, unfailing grace, and enduring faithfulness in his life.

“Tie Yen Nne” carries a strong worship atmosphere, blending traditional gospel rhythms with contemporary worship sounds. The result is a soothing yet powerful melody filled with rich harmonies that draw listeners into moments of reflection, prayer, and appreciation. Its calm but anointed arrangement makes the song ideal for personal devotion, church worship sessions, and gospel music playlists.

Over the years, Aro Dan Adjei has become known for music that transcends entertainment, offering messages that strengthen faith and inspire spiritual growth. With this release, he once again affirms his commitment to using music as a vessel for ministry and soul-lifting worship.

Beyond the microphone, Aro Dan Adjei — privately known as Daniel Adjei — stands out as one of Ghana’s most remarkable gospel voices, balancing a distinguished career as a Customs Officer with over 20 years of service at the Ghana Revenue Authority alongside his calling as a gospel minister. His journey reflects a rare harmony between professional excellence and divine purpose.

His musical roots trace back to his childhood, where his exceptional singing talent earned him the nickname “Shining Star.” As a young boy, he could flawlessly perform highlife classics from legends such as Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi, and Oheneba Kissi. However, a defining encounter with the late Bishop Michael Osei Bonsu redirected his path toward gospel music, leading him to dedicate his gift entirely to God — a promise he has faithfully upheld.

Since his debut album “Memfata” in 2016, released shortly after completing his law degree, Aro Dan Adjei has delivered several impactful songs, including “Ewurade Sane,” “Hossana” featuring Empress Gifty Osei, and the fan-favorite “Popoopee.” His sound uniquely blends gospel, highlife, and worship, appealing to a wide audience across generations.

His life story is equally moving. Losing his mother at the age of nine and later his father shaped the emotional depth found in his music. These experiences influenced songs such as “Si Abotre,” dedicated to his late father, whose words of guidance — to remain calm and focused — continue to echo throughout his journey.

Highly educated and disciplined, Aro Dan Adjei holds multiple academic and professional qualifications, including degrees in management and law, a Master of Laws from the University of Ghana, and professional certification from the Ghana School of Law. Yet, despite these achievements, his music remains rooted in humility, gratitude, and unwavering faith.

With “Tie Yen Nne,” Aro Dan Adjei delivers more than just a song — he offers a prayer wrapped in melody, reminding believers of the power of thanksgiving and trust in God.

The single is expected to resonate strongly with gospel music lovers across Ghana and beyond and is now available on all major digital streaming platforms.

Below is the song

https://youtu.be/eopQNt8EUXo?si=1-T3bIzUOfYSL66Q