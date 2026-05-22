Arnold Asamoah Baidoo Highlights How Digital Growth Is Transforming Ghana’s Creative Space

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has highlighted the rapid transformation of the country’s entertainment industry, pointing to digital platforms as a major force driving access, visibility, and competition.

Speaking on The Journey on Adom TV, hosted by Abena Ghana, he noted that the rise of online media has significantly expanded opportunities for creatives and commentators alike.

According to him, the digital space has changed how information is consumed and shared, making it easier for new voices to emerge while also increasing the demand for accuracy and preparation among media practitioners.

He explained that today’s entertainment discourse is faster and more competitive, requiring pundits and content creators to consistently research across multiple fields to remain relevant and credible.

Baidoo also observed that while digital platforms have created more entry points into the industry, they have equally raised expectations for professionalism, especially in public commentary and criticism.

He encouraged industry players to adapt to the changing environment by embracing continuous learning and improving the quality of public discussions around entertainment and culture.