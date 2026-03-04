Arnold Asamoah Baidoo Backs Diana Hamilton for TGMA Artiste of the Year

Veteran entertainment journalist Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has thrown his weight behind gospel musician Diana Hamilton for a nomination in the Artiste of the Year category at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), describing her 2025 output as undeniable and impossible to overlook.

Speaking on Hitz FM, Asamoah Baidoo argued that Hamilton’s consistency, visibility, and creative output throughout the year under review met every criterion the category demands, including a hit song and a successful album. He pointed specifically to her Awake Experience worship concert series, which she held in Accra, Kumasi, and Sunyani within Ghana, as well as in Maryland in the United States, as evidence of a musician operating at the top of her game.

The entertainment critic said he found it uncomfortable when industry conversations about hardworking artistes proceeded without her name being mentioned. He argued that Hamilton deserved consideration not only in the flagship category but also in Gospel Artiste of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.

On the songwriting front, Asamoah Baidoo was particularly emphatic, saying Hamilton possesses one of the most distinguished writing abilities in Ghanaian gospel music and that it was time the industry gave proper recognition to that aspect of her craft.

The endorsement adds a prominent industry voice to what is shaping up to be a competitive conversation around the 2026 TGMA’s headline category. Artist manager Bulldog has previously named Black Sherif as his pick for Artiste of the Year, while other analysts have cited a strong year from several mainstream acts. Charter House, organisers of the TGMA, is expected to announce nomination categories and eligibility details in the coming weeks ahead of the main ceremony, which traditionally takes place in May.

Hamilton, known widely for gospel hits including Adom, has been one of Ghana’s most decorated gospel musicians over the past decade, winning multiple TGMA awards and earning recognition across the African continent and in diaspora markets.