Armed Robbers Targeted Funke Akindele During Omo Ghetto Filming

Nollywood actress Bimbo Thomas has recounted a terrifying armed robbery incident in which attackers stormed a hotel housing the cast and crew of Omo Ghetto Part Two during filming in Ebute Metta, Lagos, specifically targeting lead actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele.

Thomas, who played Nikky in the blockbuster film that launched her into mainstream recognition, revealed that the attack occurred late at night after filming had wrapped for the day. Speaking in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo uploaded on Saturday, she explained that cast members were lodged in different hotels around the area.

The actress said she had initially stayed at another location before Akindele insisted she join her for their routine post-work massage. Actress Eniola Badmus remained at the other hotel. Thomas recalled the incident began close to midnight when they heard loud banging and people shouting “Ole! Ole!” (thief).

Panic quickly spread as they realised attackers were trying to force entry into the hotel. In a desperate attempt to protect Akindele, Thomas said they tried to hide her. “We tried to put her under the bed, but the bed couldn’t fit. So we moved to the bathroom,” she explained, adding that she covered Akindele with her gown while they prayed.

Thomas described the emotional strain of those moments, stating that she was not thinking clearly and briefly felt the urge to confront the intruders before restraining herself. The armed men eventually forced their way inside, calling specifically for Akindele by name.

“When they came back the second time, it was clear they were looking for Funke. They kept calling her name,” Thomas said. Akindele eventually emerged from hiding, and the robbers ordered her to get dressed before dragging her downstairs to her car.

What followed shocked Thomas and other witnesses. “I came downstairs and heard her singing Emi Omo Ghetto. I didn’t understand what was happening. They asked her to sing and dance, and she did,” Thomas recounted.

She revealed that while only six armed men entered the hotel, about 20 others were stationed outside. “We didn’t know they were that many. We were helpless,” she said.

Thomas explained that frantic calls were made to influential figures, including Oba Saheed Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, who reportedly mobilised support. Officers from Panti Police Station later arrived on the scene.

Gunshots were eventually heard as security forces engaged the attackers, forcing them to flee. “It was chaotic. Someone was shot. A pastor was rushed to the hospital. About 20 to 30 of us were at the reception, not knowing whether to cry, faint or just pray,” Thomas said.

The actress linked the attack to earlier confrontations during filming. She explained that the production regularly faced disruptions from hoodlums in Ebute Metta who felt the thuggery-themed movie depicted their everyday life. Despite growing up in the neighbourhood and knowing many locals, Thomas said the disturbances persisted.

“It’s my hood, I grew up there, so they know me. I thought because I was there, they would accord me that honour, but I was wrong,” she stated. Concerned about safety, the production brought in armed security personnel to enable filming to proceed smoothly.

Thomas suggested that an earlier incident on set, where some disruptive hoodlums were arrested and made to record apology videos, may have deeply offended the perpetrators and contributed to the hotel attack.

Months after the incident, Thomas said she learned that several of the attackers had been arrested, while some were reportedly killed. She expressed relief at the outcome, admitting that in the heat of the moment, she was ready to attack one of the robbers without thinking of the consequences.

“When Funke later asked why I didn’t hand her over, I told her if they were going to kill her, they would have killed all of us together,” Thomas said, adding that they remain grateful to God for surviving the ordeal.