Armed North Carolina Man Shot Dead at Mar-a-Lago in Third Trump Security Breach

A 21-year-old man from North Carolina was shot and killed by United States Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy in the early hours of Sunday, 22 February 2026, after breaching the secure perimeter of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in what authorities described as the most recent in a sustained pattern of threats against the sitting president.

The suspect, identified by investigators as Austin Tucker Martin, had been reported missing by his family several days before the incident. Investigators believe he drove south from North Carolina and acquired a shotgun along the way. A box for the weapon was found in his vehicle after the shooting.

Martin drove into the estate’s secure perimeter near the north gate at approximately 1:30am local time as another vehicle was exiting the property. He was carrying the shotgun and a fuel canister when he was confronted by two Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County deputy.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw described the confrontation at a press briefing: the suspect was ordered to put down both items, placed the fuel canister on the ground, but then raised the shotgun into a shooting position. At that point, the agents and the deputy opened fire. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured. The involved agents were placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago at the time. He and First Lady Melania Trump had attended the National Governors Association dinner at the White House on Saturday evening and remained in Washington. No other individuals under Secret Service protection were present at the estate during the incident.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is leading the investigation. FBI Director Kash Patel announced the bureau would commit all necessary resources to the probe, and agents appealed to residents living near Mar-a-Lago to review their private security camera footage for material that could assist investigators. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed she had been in contact with the president and was coordinating with federal partners throughout the morning.

Sunday’s incident is the third serious security breach at Trump properties within two years. In July 2024, a gunman fired at Trump from a rooftop during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, grazing his ear and killing one attendee before being neutralised by a Secret Service counter-sniper. Two months later, Ryan Routh was arrested after lying in wait with a rifle in shrubbery outside Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course. Routh was convicted of attempted assassination and sentenced to life in prison earlier this month.

The Mar-a-Lago shooting also forms part of a broader and alarming escalation of political violence across the United States. In the past year alone, the country has recorded the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the killing of the Democratic leader of the Minnesota state House and her husband, the shooting of another Minnesota lawmaker and his wife, an arson attack on the official residence of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and the arrest of a Georgia man armed with a shotgun outside the US Capitol just five days before Sunday’s incident.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised the security response but used the occasion to attack Democrats over a partial government shutdown that had temporarily disrupted Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding, the agency that oversees the Secret Service. Democrats had conditioned renewed DHS funding on changes to the department’s immigration enforcement practices following a separate fatal shooting incident in Minneapolis involving federal agents.